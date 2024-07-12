Northern Lights Resources Extends 3,150,000 Common

Share Purchase Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia. July 11, 2024, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR, OTC: NLRCF) announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,150,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by three years to July 27, 2027. The Warrants were originally issued on July 27, 2022 and are currently set to expire on July 27, 2024. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share. None of the 3,150,000 Warrants outstanding are held by insiders of the Company. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain unchanged

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also has exposure to the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada via an equity position in Reyna Silver Corp plus a 1% future NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Project.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-lookingstatements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. There is no assurance any further advances of funds from the Investor

