Northern Lights Resources Extends 3,150,000 Common
Share Purchase Warrants
Vancouver, British Columbia. July 11, 2024, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR, OTC: NLRCF) announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,150,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by three years to July 27, 2027. The Warrants were originally issued on July 27, 2022 and are currently set to expire on July 27, 2024. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share. None of the 3,150,000 Warrants outstanding are held by insiders of the Company. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain unchanged
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also has exposure to the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada via an equity position in Reyna Silver Corp plus a 1% future NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Project.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-lookingstatements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. There is no assurance any further advances of funds from the Investor
will be forthcoming. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
