Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Northern Lights Resources Corp.    NLR   CA66538D2023

NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.

(NLR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/30 03:44:27 pm
0.065 CAD   +18.18%
07:13aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
12/17NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Corporate Presentations - December 2020
PU
12/15NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Appointment of Investor Relations Consultant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Lights Resources : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)

12/31/2020 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia. Northern Lights Resources Corp. ('Northern Lights' or 'NLR') is pleased to announce that has received listing approval and has begun trading of its common shares on the OTC Venture Market ('OTCQB') under the symbol of ('NLRCF').

The OTCQB Markets is a premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for NLR on the OTCQB at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NLRCF/overview.

The OTCQB listing provides NLR with increased exposure to U.S. capital markets and provides U.S. investors with the opportunity to participate in the exploration success at the Company's two key projects: the 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs Silver Zinc Lead project in Nevada that NLR is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB Markets will increase NLR's shareholder base in the U.S. and provide additional trading liquidity. Northern Lights Resources continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, 'CSE' under its symbol 'NLR'.

The Company is currently waiting for DTC Eligibility which is expected in the coming weeks.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of 'NLR' on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Northern Lights Resources Corp. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 12:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
07:13aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
12/17NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Corporate Presentations - December 2020
PU
12/15NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Appointment of Investor Relations Consultant
PU
12/01NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Secret Pass IP-Res Interpretation
PU
11/24NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/13NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation - November 2020
PU
10/26NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Secret Pass Update and Drill Program
PU
10/05NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Executes Option/Joint Venture Agreement for the Medi..
PU
10/01NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Strengthens Geological Team at Secret Pass and Medic..
PU
09/30NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Strengthens Geological Team at Secret Pass and Medic..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,43 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net Debt 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,04 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Northern Lights Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Bahnsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Albert Richard Timcke Executive Chairman & President
Leon Ho Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Richard Tainton Independent Director
Richard A. Kelertas Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ