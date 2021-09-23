Northern Lights Resources : Medicine Springs New Project Video Update

Medicine Springs New Project Video Update

Vancouver, British Columbia. September 22, 2021, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that the Companies joint venture partner, Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V: RSLV, "Reyna Silver") has posted an updated video outlining exploration plans at the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada.

Northern Lights is exploring the Medicine Springs Project in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V: RSLV). Reyna Silver holds an option to acquire up to 80% of the project by completing total exploration expenditures of US$4 million. Reyna Silver is acting as the operator for the project exploration work under the guidance of Dr. Peter Megaw. (See October 5, 2020 announcement for complete terms of the Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver.)

Reyna Silver has produced an updated and expanded video taken at the Medicine Springs Project this summer. In the video, Dr. Peter Megaw outlines the large-scale potential of the mineralization system at Medicine Springs and the strategy for exploring the project with the focus to confirm future drill targets as soon as possible

Please click on the attached link to see the video Medicine Springs, Virtual Site Visit -

Reyna Silver.

In the video, Reyna Silver Geological consultant Dr. Peter Megaw makes the following comments.