Northern Lights Resources : Medicine Springs Project - Jasperoid Sampling Results

Medicine Springs Project - Jasperoid Sampling Results

Vancouver, British Columbia. January 12, 2022, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from a jasperoid rock sampling program completed at the Medicine Springs Silver project that NLR is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Result Highlights

Medicine Springs hosts Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization exposed at a very high level marked by well-developedmulti-stageNE-SW trending jasperoid- barite veins within an area of approximately 6 km x 6 km. These veins extend well beyond the areas of historic small-scalemining and very shallow drilling, so Reyna sampled them systematically to determine if a mineralization center or centers could be defined.

Systematic sampling (657 samples) of these veins throughout a 6 by 6 km area returned very strong results for Silver with 37 samples returning over 66 g/t Ag, 2 samples returned assays of over 1,000 g/t Ag. Assays for lead, zinc and copper showed anomalous results along a prominent NE-S trending structural network.

Dr Peter Megaw, Reyna Silver Corp. Chief Exploration advisor, commented "Jasperoids typically mark a geochemically-zonedshell around many CRDs worldwide. This sampling program appears to have narrowed us down to an area with consistently high metals values where we will focus some additional fieldwork leading up to an aggressive drilling program, which we hope to permit and drill in 2022. The results of this selective sampling program are some of the best I've ever seen from CRD jasperoids. They appear to support our thesis that what we see at Medicine Springs is high-levelleakage from a multi-stagemineralization center at depth."

Please refer to Reyna Silver Corp. announcement dated January 10, 2022 for further detail.

QA/QC STATEMENT

Reyna Silver follows industry standard procedures for rock-chip sampling for exploratory geochemical analyses. Rock chip samples generally weigh between 1 and 3 kg. Samples were submitted to the certified ALS Global facility in Elko, Nevada where the entire sample was crushed to 70% passing less than 2mm, then 250g were rotary split and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped to ALS Global in Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. Geochemical analyses were done by ALS Global in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Pulps were analyzed for precious, base-metals, and multi-elements using method code ME-MS41 following an aqua regia digestion. Overlimit values for Ag, Pb, and Zn were analyzed