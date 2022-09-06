Northern Lights Resources : Passing of Chief Geologist – Gary Artmont

Passing of Chief Geologist - Gary Artmont

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 6, 2022, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) announces today, with great sadness, the sudden passing of Northern Lights Chief Geologist - Gary Artmont.

Gary was a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience in projects across 6 continents. He graduated with an Honours BSc degree in Geology from University of Waterloo in 1975 and began his career with Union Carbide searching for tungsten, uranium and industrial metals throughout Western and Northern Canada, USA and Brazil. Subsequently, Gary worked with Rio Tinto where he was instrumental in defining Vulcan Sedex style base metal mineralisation in the Selywn Basin of the Yukon.

During the 1980's Gary turned his focus to Australia and South East Asia where for Kennecott he developed reconnaissance programs for tungsten and gold mineralisation in Western Australia and New Zealand as well as completing the early-stage exploration of the Lihir Island gold deposit.

He had extensive experience in Indonesia where he acted as the on-site manager for the Mt Muro gold project in Central Kalimantan defining over 1.3 million ounces of gold as well as the discovery of other gold and diamond deposits in South Kalimantan. From 1989 to 1995, Gary was Chief Geologist for PT Freeport Indonesia where he managed over 120,000 metres of diamond drilling which led to the discovery of the 8-million-ounce Wabu Gold deposit as well as the first detailed geochemical survey and mapping over the Erstberg Mine area that culminated in the discovery of the Grasberg deposit, one of the largest gold deposits in the world. During this period, Gary also managed Freeport's exploration activities in Mexico.

In addition to the above, Gary had extensive experience working in project generation in China, Mongolia, Russia, Eastern Europe and South America.

During his overall career, Gary worked in over 15 countries and conducted site visits to over 150 operating mines at locations throughout the world.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented: "Today we have lost a great geologist, dear friend and a key advisor for Northern Lights and the industry as a whole. During his tenure with Northern Lights, Gary led the exploration of NLR's Medicine Springs project in Nevada leading to the establishment of the joint venture with Reyna Silver as well as the acquisition and exploration of the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona. His sage advice and positive attitude will be sorely missed. We pass our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

