Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Northern Lights Resources Corp.    NLR   CA66538D2023

NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.

(NLR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/09 01:54:47 pm
0.08 CAD   --.--%
09:53aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Receives DTC Eligibility & Blue Sky Clearance
PU
01/08NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Review of 2020 / Outlook for 2021
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Lights Resources : Receives DTC Eligibility & Blue Sky Clearance

02/09/2021 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Lights Resources Receives

DTC Eligibility & Blue Sky Clearance

Vancouver, British Columbia. February 1, 2020, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Northern Lights' share cusip has been approved for DTC Fast allowing holders and their brokers with the ability to process transactions efficiently via Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian ("DWAC") at the DTC.

"Northern Lights Resources OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility is a key step in the development of our shareholder base." says Jason Bahnsen, CEO of Northern Lights Resources. "With our two key projects located in Arizona and Nevada we want to provide US investors with the opportunity to participate in the exciting exploration success and growth of Northern Lights."

Along with DTC eligibility, Northern Lights has received Blue Sky Clearance in New York, Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. Additional pending states include Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

{01696726;1}

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.comand www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-lookingstatements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-lookingstatements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-lookingstatements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Lights Resources Corp. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
09:53aNORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Receives DTC Eligibility & Blue Sky Clearance
PU
01/08NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Review of 2020 / Outlook for 2021
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Lists on the OTCQB (“NLRCF”)
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Corporate Presentations - December 2020
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Appointment of Investor Relations Consultant
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Secret Pass IP-Res Interpretation
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation - November 2020
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Secret Pass Update and Drill Program
PU
2020NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES : Executes Option/Joint Venture Agreement for the Medi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,43 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net Debt 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,66 M 6,81 M 6,82 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Northern Lights Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Bahnsen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Albert Richard Timcke Executive Chairman & President
Leon Ho Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Richard Tainton Independent Director
Richard A. Kelertas Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ