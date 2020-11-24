Log in
NORTHERN LIGHTS RESOURCES CORP.

(NLR)
11/24 01:20:22 pm
0.07 CAD   --.--%
Northern Lights Resources : Results of Annual General Meeting

11/24/2020 | 01:41pm EST
Results of Annual General Meeting

November 23, 2020

CSE Symbol: NLR

Vancouver, British Columbia. Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights" or "NLR") is pleased to disclose the results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 19, 2020.

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting.

- Elected Messrs. Albert (Rick) Timcke, Jason Bahnsen, Graham Keevil, Richard Kelertas and Gordon Tainton to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

  • Appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditor for the financial year ending April 30, 2021,

Subsequent to the annual meeting, the board of directors appointed the following officers:

Mr. Albert (Rick) Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Mr. Jason Bahnsen Chief Executive Officer;

Leon Ho, Chief Financial Officer

For further information on this news release and Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

{01696726;1}

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.comand www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-lookingstatements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-lookingstatements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-lookingstatements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

