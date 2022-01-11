Northern Lights Resources : Secret Pass Project - Soil Geochemistry Results

Secret Pass Project - Soil Geochemistry Results

Vancouver, British Columbia. January 10, 2022, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results from the mobile metal ion (MMI) soil geochemistry survey completed at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona.

Result Highlights

The results of the MMI soil survey (1,139 soil samples), when interpreted with the geology, alteration and geophysics data, define four new significant mineralization target areas outside of the Tin Cup Zone as illustrated in Figure 1.

Two of the highlighted target zones include, Target 1 and Target 4 are on newly staked mineral claims announced by Northern Lights on September 30, 2021.

Targets 2, 3, and 4 are considered to be a priority for detailed geological mapping and sampling to identify future drill targets.

Target 1 on newly acquired claim areas in the northwest quadrant of the project tenements defined a gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 51.6 ppb Au.

Target 2 is centred on the area between the Fiery Squid and Fluorspar Ridge defining a

1.9 km N-S trending gold in soil anomaly that lies between the Union Pass and Frisco Mine Faults. Results include samples up to 547 ppb Au.

Target 3 in an area adjacent to Union Pass Fault defined a gold in soil anomaly that is outside known workings on trend with previous prospects and drifts. Inculdes samples up to 95.4 ppb Au.

Target 4 on newly acquired claim area that includes numerous shallow shafts and surface workings form two subparallel vein systems. No surface rock sampling was previously undertaken in this area. The results show gold in soil anomaly including samples up to 86 ppb Au.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The MMI soil results highlight the potential of the northern section of the Secret Pass Project and on the recently staked ground to the east of the Tin Cup Zone. Planned exploration work in 2022 will include detailed geological mapping of the new target areas as a precursor to generating drill targets. Assays from the four drill holes completed at Tin Cup in December are still pending and will be released as received."