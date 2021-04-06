Northern Lights Resources : Assays 30.6 g/t Gold Surface Sample at Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Northern Lights Assays 30.6 g/t Gold Surface Sample at

Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Vancouver, British Columbia. April 6, 2021, Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results from a stream sampling program at Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona.

Northern Lights completed a property-wide stream sampling program comprising 196 stream sediment and 196 panned concentrate samples. With reference to Figures 1 and 2, the anomalous assays define 3 areas centred on the Fiery Squid, Tin Cup and Lion's Paw prospects. In total, 35 samples returned assay gold grades above 0.2 g/t including assays of 30.6 g/t and 6.7 g/t collected downstream from the Tentacles and Fiery Squid prospects. Drilling is planned to commence immediately at Tentacles and Fiery Squid.

CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The sampling results highlight the excellent gold potential at the Secret Pass Project. Assay results are strongly anomalous, with individual panned concentrate samples with gold grades of up to 30.6 g/t. We are preparing the drill access roads at Fiery Squid and the Tentacles prospects with the drilling contractor currently mobilizing equipment to the project site."

As illustrated on Figures 1 and 2, the sample assays define three anomalous areas which exhibit a good correlation between stream sediment and panned concentrate assays. Anomaly A displays a close association with the Frisco Mine Fault and can be traced along a northwest trend for approximately 2,000 meters. The area is underlain by strongly altered andesite volcanics and includes the Tin Cup and FM gold prospects. Anomaly B is located downstream from an area of intense sericite-quartz-FeOx alteration and is associated with a rhyolitic dyke swarm intruding andesite volcanics. The anomalous area measures 700 x 800 meters and includes The Fiery Squid and Tentacles prospects. Anomaly C covers an area of extensive shafts and adits and includes Lion's Paw, Travertine Gulch, Fluorspar Ridge and Second Shaft prospects. The underlying geology and alteration is similar to the Fiery Squid and Tentacles prospects and comprises an area of 600 x 700 meters.

All samples were collected by Mr. Paul Q. Warren (CPG, QP) who maintained the chain of custody until delivery of the samples to ALS Laboratory in Tuscon, Arizona ("ALS") and MS Analytical Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada ("MSA"). ALS and MSA are accredited to the ISO 9001 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QA/QC) measures for this sampling program were internally implemented by MS Laboratories and included blanks, duplicates and OREAS standards 24b, 601.