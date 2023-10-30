LETTER FROM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

I have the pleasure in presenting the 2023 Annual Report for Northern Minerals.

Firstly, I wish to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the lands upon which we operate, the Jaru, Purnululu, Tjurabalan and Malarngowem peoples. Our partnership with the local community is of utmost importance to our company. The partnership must be built on an acknowledgment and genuine respect for the of cultural, spiritual and educational practices of the Traditional Custodians. I want to thank the Traditional Owners for the continued cooperation and mutual trust.

The past year has been a pivotal year for Northern Minerals. We have established a clear strategy to develop the Wolverine deposit as our first mine within the Browns Range system. We are working to become a critical supplier of Dysprosium and Terbium in concentrate form which will be refined by Iluka Resources into metals critical to the operation of high-performance magnets that are essential to global

decarbonisation. The Wolverine deposit at Browns is understood to be the highest grade Dy and Tb orebody in Australia and the only known substantial source of Dysprosium and Terbium outside of China and Myanmar. These metals are critical inputs for electric vehicles and wind turbines and are required to retain magnetic properties at high temperature ranges, important for operational reliability, with no known substitute.

We have an important partnership with Iluka Resources. The long- term supply agreement, supported by the funding partnership with Iluka Resources, covers 100% of production up to a maximum of 5.5ktpa and 30.5kt in total. This positions Northern Minerals well to execute on its strategy to be a globally leading concentrate producer of Dysprosium and Terbium. Global Dysprosium and Terbium oxide demand is forecast to have a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) until 2035.

Despite a strong growth in possible supply of Neodymium and Praseodymium, the core rare earths used in magnets, a lack of emerging supply in Dysprosium and Terbium remains a key constraint in meeting the forecast demand growth for high performance permanent magnets. This positions the Browns Range Project, including Wolverine and the other known areas of mineralisation within the Browns Range system, to become a key alternative supplier outside of China and Myanmar.