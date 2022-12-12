Northern Minerals : Cancel - Consolidation/Split - NTU

Notification of Consolidation/Split
Cancellation Summary
Entity name
NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Security on which the reorganisation was to be applicable
|
NTU
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
NTUAI
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
NTUAZ
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
NTUAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C
|
NTUAX
|
OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074
|
NTUAY
|
OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074
Announcement Type
Cancellation of previous announcement
Date of this announcement
13/12/2022
Reason for the cancellation
Resolution 10 ( Approval of Consolidation of Capital) was withdrawn from the General Meeting held on 12 December 2022.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
|
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
61119966353
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
NTU
|
1.4 The announcement is
Cancellation of previous announcement
1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement
Resolution 10 ( Approval of Consolidation of Capital) was withdrawn from the General Meeting held on 12 December 2022.
1.4d Date of previous announcement(s) to this cancellation
10/11/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
13/12/2022
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
NTU
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
NTUAI
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
NTUAZ
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
NTUAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C
|
NTUAX
|
OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074
|
|
|
NTUAY
|
OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074
Part 2 - Approvals
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.
Yes
2.2 Approvals
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
Approval
|
+Security holder approval
|
12/12/2022
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
Comments
In accordance with s 254H of the Corporations Act 2002 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, the Company's constitution and for all other purposes, shareholders have been asked to pass a resolution at NTU's general meeting to be held on 12 December 2022 to approve the consolidation of NTU's issued share capital. Further information concerning NTU's proposed share consolidation can be found within the Notice of General Meeting released to the ASX on 9 November 2022.
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
3.1 +Record date
22/12/2022
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting
12/12/2022
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split
19/12/2022
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities
20/12/2022
3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.
21/12/2022
3.5 Record date
22/12/2022
|
|
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
23/12/2022
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)
3/1/2023
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
4/1/2023
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
6/1/2023
Part 4 - Event type and details
4.1 The event is
+Security consolidation
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
25
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into
1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
|
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTU
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
4,986,141,299
|
199,445,651
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTUAI
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
|
|
Estimate/Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimated
|
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
|
|
4,353,400
|
174,136
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTUAZ
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
20,466,665
|
818,667
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTUAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
26,500,000
|
1,060,000
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTUAX
|
OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
153,061,226
|
6,122,449
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTUAY
|
OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
|
Unquoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
51,020,408
|
2,040,816
|
|
5.2 Exercise price of options
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
|
NTUAZ
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
Exercise price pre consolidation or Exercise price post consolidation or
|
Unquoted
|
split
|
split
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Code
NTUAA
Quoted/unquoted
Unquoted
0.000000000.00000000
ASX +Security Description
OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C
|
Exercise price pre consolidation or
|
Exercise price post consolidation or
|
split
|
split
|
|
0.04500000
|
1.12500000
|
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
NTUAX
|
OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
