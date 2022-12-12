Northern Minerals : Cancel - Consolidation/Split - NTU

Notification of Consolidation/Split Cancellation Summary Entity name NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED Security on which the reorganisation was to be applicable NTU ORDINARY FULLY PAID NTUAI ORDINARY FULLY PAID NTUAZ PERFORMANCE RIGHTS NTUAA OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C NTUAX OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074 NTUAY OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074 Announcement Type Cancellation of previous announcement Date of this announcement 13/12/2022 Reason for the cancellation Resolution 10 ( Approval of Consolidation of Capital) was withdrawn from the General Meeting held on 12 December 2022. Refer to below for full details of the announcement Notification of Consolidation/Split 1 / 6

Announcement Details Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 61119966353 1.3 ASX issuer code NTU 1.4 The announcement is Cancellation of previous announcement 1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement Resolution 10 ( Approval of Consolidation of Capital) was withdrawn from the General Meeting held on 12 December 2022. 1.4d Date of previous announcement(s) to this cancellation 10/11/2022 1.5 Date of this announcement 13/12/2022 1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split ASX +Security Code ASX +Security Description NTU ORDINARY FULLY PAID NTUAI ORDINARY FULLY PAID NTUAZ PERFORMANCE RIGHTS NTUAA OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C NTUAX OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074

NTUAY OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074 Part 2 - Approvals 2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split. Yes 2.2 Approvals Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or Approval +Security holder approval 12/12/2022 actual? received/condition met? Actual Comments In accordance with s 254H of the Corporations Act 2002 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, the Company's constitution and for all other purposes, shareholders have been asked to pass a resolution at NTU's general meeting to be held on 12 December 2022 to approve the consolidation of NTU's issued share capital. Further information concerning NTU's proposed share consolidation can be found within the Notice of General Meeting released to the ASX on 9 November 2022. Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details 3.1 +Record date 22/12/2022 3.2 Date of +security holder meeting 12/12/2022 3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split 19/12/2022 3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities 20/12/2022 3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis. 21/12/2022 3.5 Record date 22/12/2022

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold. 23/12/2022 3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date) 3/1/2023 3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 4/1/2023 3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis 6/1/2023 Part 4 - Event type and details 4.1 The event is +Security consolidation 4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every 25 (pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into 1 (post-consolidation) +security (/ies). 4.2 Scrip fraction rounding Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split 5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split ASX +Security Code ASX +Security Description NTU ORDINARY FULLY PAID Quoted/unquoted Number on issue pre Number on issue post Estimate/Actual Quoted consolidation or split consolidation or split Estimated 4,986,141,299 199,445,651 ASX +Security Code ASX +Security Description NTUAI ORDINARY FULLY PAID Quoted/unquoted Estimate/Actual