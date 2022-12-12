Advanced search
    NTU   AU000000NTU4

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

(NTU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:53 2022-12-12 pm EST
0.0400 AUD   +1.27%
12/12Northern Minerals : Cancel - Consolidation/Split - NTU
PU
12/08Northern Minerals Limited Announces Resignation of Ming Lu Has from His Position as Non-Executive Director
CI
12/05Northern Minerals : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
Northern Minerals : Cancel - Consolidation/Split - NTU

12/12/2022 | 10:24pm EST
Notification of Consolidation/Split

Cancellation Summary

Entity name

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

Security on which the reorganisation was to be applicable

NTU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

NTUAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

NTUAZ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

NTUAA

OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C

NTUAX

OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074

NTUAY

OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074

Announcement Type

Cancellation of previous announcement

Date of this announcement

13/12/2022

Reason for the cancellation

Resolution 10 ( Approval of Consolidation of Capital) was withdrawn from the General Meeting held on 12 December 2022.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of Consolidation/Split

1 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

61119966353

1.3

ASX issuer code

NTU

1.4 The announcement is

Cancellation of previous announcement

1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement

Resolution 10 ( Approval of Consolidation of Capital) was withdrawn from the General Meeting held on 12 December 2022.

1.4d Date of previous announcement(s) to this cancellation

10/11/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

13/12/2022

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

NTUAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

NTUAZ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

NTUAA

OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C

NTUAX

OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074

Notification of Consolidation/Split

2 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

NTUAY

OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.

Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

Approval

+Security holder approval

12/12/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

In accordance with s 254H of the Corporations Act 2002 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules, the Company's constitution and for all other purposes, shareholders have been asked to pass a resolution at NTU's general meeting to be held on 12 December 2022 to approve the consolidation of NTU's issued share capital. Further information concerning NTU's proposed share consolidation can be found within the Notice of General Meeting released to the ASX on 9 November 2022.

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date

22/12/2022

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting

12/12/2022

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

19/12/2022

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

20/12/2022

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

21/12/2022

3.5 Record date

22/12/2022

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

23/12/2022

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

3/1/2023

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

4/1/2023

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

6/1/2023

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every

25

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

4,986,141,299

199,445,651

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquoted

Estimate/Actual

Notification of Consolidation/Split

4 / 6

Notification of Consolidation/Split

Unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimated

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

4,353,400

174,136

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAZ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

20,466,665

818,667

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAA

OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Actual

26,500,000

1,060,000

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAX

OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

153,061,226

6,122,449

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAY

OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUL-2024 EX $0.074

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

51,020,408

2,040,816

5.2 Exercise price of options

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAZ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Quoted/unquoted

Exercise price pre consolidation or Exercise price post consolidation or

Unquoted

split

split

ASX +Security Code

NTUAA

Quoted/unquoted

Unquoted

0.000000000.00000000

ASX +Security Description

OPTION EXPIRING 02-MAR-2024 EX 4.5C

Exercise price pre consolidation or

Exercise price post consolidation or

split

split

0.04500000

1.12500000

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

NTUAX

OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2024 EX $0.074

Quoted/unquoted

Notification of Consolidation/Split

5 / 6

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Northern Minerals Limited published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 03:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
