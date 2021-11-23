Northern Minerals : Director Appointment/Resignation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 November 2021

Chairman of the Board appointment

The Board of Northern Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Curtis AM as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northern Minerals Limited.

Nick has an extensive background in mining and finance over more than 30 years, with a particular knowledge of the rare earths industry.

In 2001 Nick took control of ASX listed Lynas Corporation and refocussed it as a rare earths company developing the Mt Weld rare earth deposit in Western Australia and a large downstream rare earth processing plant in Kuantan in Malaysia. He retired from Lynas in 2015 after the plant in Malaysia was fully commissioned.

Earlier Nick founded Sino Gold Limited, as Executive Chairman. This company operated gold mines in China. It listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2001 and was taken over by Eldorado Gold of Canada in 2006 after becoming a top 100 company on the Australian Stock Exchange.

In 2011 Nick founded Forge Resources Ltd, a junior ASX mining exploration company. This company acquired the Balla Balla Mine in the Pilbara in Western Australia. The company was privatised by Nick and Todd Corporation in 2014, and is now BBI Group Pty Ltd, focussed on building a large-scale integrated iron ore system in the Pilbara in Western Australia.

In June 2011 Nick was awarded an AM (member of the Order of Australia) for his services to the community through executive roles supporting medical research and healthcare organisations and also for his work fostering Australia-China relations.

Nick is a Fellow of the Australian institute of Company Directors.

The Board is delighted that Nick has agreed to join the company and looks forward to its future development.

Authorised by:

Mark Tory

CEO