Northern Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTU

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 21, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NTUAZ
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
3,000,000
21/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
61119966353
1.3
ASX issuer code
NTU
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
21/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
NTUAZ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
21/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
3,000,000
Mr Mark Tory
Mr Mark Tory
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
A summary of the Northern Minerals Performance Rights Plan is included as Annexure B in the Notice of Annual General Meeting that was released to the ASX on 25 October 2021 and is available at this link. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440553-6A1057906?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
A total of 3,000,000 performance rights have been issued, comprising 1,000,000 performance rights under each of Tranches 1,2 and 3 as further described in Annexure C of the Notice of Annual General Meeting available in the link above.
The performance rights will not vest and become exercisable unless the performance conditions attaching to them have been satisfied.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,000,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
