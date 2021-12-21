Northern Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTU

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Announcement Summary Entity name NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED Date of this announcement Tuesday December 21, 2021 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date NTUAZ PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 3,000,000 21/12/2021 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 1 / 7

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 

1.1 Name of entity 
NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED 

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 

1.2 Registered number type Registration number 
ABN 61119966353 

1.3 ASX issuer code 
NTU 

The announcement is New announcement 

Date of this announcement 
21/12/2021

Part 2 - Issue details 

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: 
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX 

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which: has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B 

ASX +security code and description 
NTUAZ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 
21/12/2021 

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class 
Yes 

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? 
Yes 

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. 
Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 
Mr Mark Tory Mr Mark Tory 3,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms 
A summary of the Northern Minerals Performance Rights Plan is included as Annexure B in the Notice of Annual General Meeting that was released to the ASX on 25 October 2021 and is available at this link. 
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440553-6A1057906?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4 

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification 
A total of 3,000,000 performance rights have been issued, comprising 1,000,000 performance rights under each of Tranches 1,2 and 3 as further described in Annexure C of the Notice of Annual General Meeting available in the link above. The performance rights will not vest and become exercisable unless the performance conditions attaching to them have been satisfied.