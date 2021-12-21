Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Northern Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTU   AU000000NTU4

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

(NTU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
0.05 AUD   0.00%
03:00aNORTHERN MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTU
PU
12/19NORTHERN MINERALS : Change of Registry Address
PU
12/16NORTHERN MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - NTU
PU
Northern Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTU

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NTUAZ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,000,000

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

61119966353

1.3

ASX issuer code

NTU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

NTUAZ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

21/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

3,000,000

Mr Mark Tory

Mr Mark Tory

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the Northern Minerals Performance Rights Plan is included as Annexure B in the Notice of Annual General Meeting that was released to the ASX on 25 October 2021 and is available at this link. https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440553-6A1057906?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

A total of 3,000,000 performance rights have been issued, comprising 1,000,000 performance rights under each of Tranches 1,2 and 3 as further described in Annexure C of the Notice of Annual General Meeting available in the link above.

The performance rights will not vest and become exercisable unless the performance conditions attaching to them have been satisfied.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

3,000,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Minerals Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
