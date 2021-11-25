Northern Minerals : Results of Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of the Annual General Meeting held today are set out in the attached report.
As announced to ASX on 18 and 25 November 2021, the Board resolved to withdraw the following Resolutions which were not put to shareholders at the meeting:
Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Colin McCavana
Resolution 6: Approval of 10% placement facility
Resolution 7: Ratification of previous issue of options under $20m placement
Resolution 8: Issue of performance rights to Mr Colin McCavana
Resolution 9: Issue of performance rights to Mr Ming Lu
Resolution 10: Issue of performance rights to Mr Liangbing Yu
Resolution 11: issue of performance rights to Mr Bin Cai
All other resolutions were decided by way of a poll and, other than Resolution 12 (Election of Mr Tao Wu), were passed.
Authorised by:
Belinda Pearce
Company Secretary
For further information:
For media and broker enquiries:
Mark Tory
Michael Cairnduff
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Northern Minerals
Cannings Purple
+61 8 9481 2344
0406 775 241
mcairnduff@canningspurple.com.au
25 November 2021
About Northern Minerals:
Northern Minerals Limited (ASX: NTU) (Northern Minerals or the Company) is one of a few producers of heavy rare earth element Dysprosium outside of China via production from the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth pilot plant project in northern Western Australia.
The Company commenced the production of heavy rare earth carbonate in late 2018 as part of pilot assessment of economic and technical feasibility of a larger scale development at Browns Range. An ore sorter was installed and commissioned during 2021 which will also be tested for its economic and technical feasibility at the front end of the pilot plant.
Through the development of its flagship project, the Browns Range Project (the Project), Northern Minerals aims to build the Western Australian operation into a significant world producer of dysprosium outside of China.
The Project is 100% owned by Northern Minerals and has several deposits and prospects containing high value dysprosium and other HREs, hosted in xenotime mineralisation.
Dysprosium is an essential ingredient in the production of DyNdFeB (dysprosium neodymium iron- boron) magnets used in clean energy, military and high technology solutions.
