  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTU   AU000000NTU4

NORTHERN MINERALS LIMITED

(NTU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.066 AUD   -4.35%
Northern Minerals : Results of Meeting

11/25/2021 | 12:30am EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2021

Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of the Annual General Meeting held today are set out in the attached report.

As announced to ASX on 18 and 25 November 2021, the Board resolved to withdraw the following Resolutions which were not put to shareholders at the meeting:

  • Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Colin McCavana
  • Resolution 6: Approval of 10% placement facility
  • Resolution 7: Ratification of previous issue of options under $20m placement
  • Resolution 8: Issue of performance rights to Mr Colin McCavana
  • Resolution 9: Issue of performance rights to Mr Ming Lu
  • Resolution 10: Issue of performance rights to Mr Liangbing Yu
  • Resolution 11: issue of performance rights to Mr Bin Cai

All other resolutions were decided by way of a poll and, other than Resolution 12 (Election of Mr Tao Wu), were passed.

ENDS

Authorised by:

Belinda Pearce

Company Secretary

For further information:

For media and broker enquiries:

Mark Tory

Michael Cairnduff

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Northern Minerals

Cannings Purple

+61 8 9481 2344

0406 775 241

mcairnduff@canningspurple.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2021

About Northern Minerals:

Northern Minerals Limited (ASX: NTU) (Northern Minerals or the Company) is one of a few producers of heavy rare earth element Dysprosium outside of China via production from the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth pilot plant project in northern Western Australia.

The Company commenced the production of heavy rare earth carbonate in late 2018 as part of pilot assessment of economic and technical feasibility of a larger scale development at Browns Range. An ore sorter was installed and commissioned during 2021 which will also be tested for its economic and technical feasibility at the front end of the pilot plant.

Through the development of its flagship project, the Browns Range Project (the Project), Northern Minerals aims to build the Western Australian operation into a significant world producer of dysprosium outside of China.

The Project is 100% owned by Northern Minerals and has several deposits and prospects containing high value dysprosium and other HREs, hosted in xenotime mineralisation.

Dysprosium is an essential ingredient in the production of DyNdFeB (dysprosium neodymium iron- boron) magnets used in clean energy, military and high technology solutions.

For more information: northernminerals.com.au.

ASX Code: NTU

Market Capitalisation:

A$320.7m

Issued Shares: 4,859m

Cash (as at 31 Sept 2021):

A$14.3m

2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2021

Results of meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

Poll results

Proxies received

Resolution

Result

Voting

If s250U

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

No

Short description

method

applies

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

Adoption of Remuneration

1

Report (Non-Binding

Passed

Poll

N/A

2,143,181,728

76.59%

655,189,247

23.41%

2,713,589

2,134,145,395

655,189,247

2,713,589

9,015,833

Resolution)

2

Re-election of Mr Colin

Resolution withdrawn

McCavana

3

Re-election of Mr Ming Lu

Passed

Poll

No

1,972,432,245

70.17%

838,361,100

29.83%

288,587

1,964,228,043

838,361,100

288,587

7,183,702

4

Re-election of Mr Liangbing

Passed

Poll

No

2,746,941,569

97.73%

63,796,776

2.27%

343,587

2,738,737,367

63,796,776

343,587

7,183,702

Yu

5

Re-election of Mr Bin Cai

Passed

Poll

No

2,737,198,757

97.39%

73,494,588

2.61%

388,587

2,729,039,555

73,494,588

388,587

7,138,702

6

Approval of 10% Placement

Resolution withdrawn

Facility

Ratification of Previous Issue

7

of Options Under $20m

Resolution withdrawn

Placement

8

Issue of Performance Rights

Resolution withdrawn

to Mr Colin McCavana

9

Issue of Performance Rights

Resolution withdrawn

to Mr Ming Lu

3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2021

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

Poll results

Proxies received

Resolution

Result

Voting

If s250U

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

No

Short description

method

applies

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

10

Issue of Performance Rights

Resolution withdrawn

to Mr Liangbing Yu

11

Issue of Performance Rights

Resolution withdrawn

to Mr Bin Cai

12

Election of Mr Tao Wu

Not

Poll

No

824,101,786

29.66%

1,954,819,592

70.34%

32,160,554

815,756,140

1,953,819,592

32,160,554

8,325,146

passed

  • Note: votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

4

