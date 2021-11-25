Northern Minerals : Results of Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2021

Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of the Annual General Meeting held today are set out in the attached report.

As announced to ASX on 18 and 25 November 2021, the Board resolved to withdraw the following Resolutions which were not put to shareholders at the meeting:

Resolution 2: Re-election of Mr Colin McCavana

Re-election of Mr Colin McCavana Resolution 6: Approval of 10% placement facility

Resolution 7: Ratification of previous issue of options under $20m placement

Resolution 8: Issue of performance rights to Mr Colin McCavana

Resolution 9: Issue of performance rights to Mr Ming Lu

Resolution 10: Issue of performance rights to Mr Liangbing Yu

Resolution 11: issue of performance rights to Mr Bin Cai

All other resolutions were decided by way of a poll and, other than Resolution 12 (Election of Mr Tao Wu), were passed.

ENDS

Authorised by:

Belinda Pearce

Company Secretary