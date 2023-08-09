NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC hereby announce as follows:

A Final Dividend of 35k for every share of 50k, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear

in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 22nd day of August,

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 23rd

On Friday 8th September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 22nd of

August 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and

mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.atlasregistrars.com, complete

and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and Share