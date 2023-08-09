RC: 9409
PO Box: 6640, Bompai, Kano
Address: 15 Mai-Malari Road,
Bompai Industrial Estate
Kano, Nigeria
www.nnfmplc.com
Corporate Actions Announcement
NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st March 2023
A Final Dividend of 35k for every share of 50k, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear
in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 22nd day of August,
Proposed Dividend
2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 23rd
August to 25th August
Closure of Register
2023.
Qualification Date
22nd
August, 2023
On Friday 8th September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to
shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 22nd of
August 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and
Payment Date
mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised
to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on the website of the Registrars: www.atlasregistrars.com, complete
E-Dividend Registration
and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation
Certificates
are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at THE AMANI EVENTS
Date of Annual General
CENTRE, NO. 3 TAMANDU ROAD, NASARAWA GRA, KANO on 7thSeptember 2023
Meeting
at 2. pm.
Atlas
Registrars
Limited,
Phone:
09087120273;email:
Registrar
registrars@atlasregistrars.comwebsite:www.atlasregistrars.com
Investor Relations
Phone No. email: 09087120273
Dated this 9th day of August 2023
Signed:
Ogwuche Theophilus
Company secretary
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019501
Directors: Alhaji Rabiu Gwarzo (Chairman) (OON); Mr. John Coumantaros (Vice Chairman) (USA);
Mr. Adrian Naidoo (Managing Director) (ZAR); Alhaji Sani Umar; Mr. Boye Olusanya; Mr. Paul Gbededo;
Alhaji Olalekan Saliu; Alhaji Sadiq Usman; Malam Abdulganiyu Sani; Mr. Jack Cwach (USA);
