PO Box: 6640, Bompai, Kano

Address: 15 Mai-Malari Road,

Bompai Industrial Estate

Kano, Nigeria

www.nnfmplc.com

Corporate Actions Announcement

NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st March 2023

A Final Dividend of 35k for every share of 50k, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear

in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 22nd day of August,

Proposed Dividend

2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 23rd

August to 25th August

Closure of Register

2023.

Qualification Date

22nd

August, 2023

On Friday 8th September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 22nd of

August 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and

Payment Date

mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.atlasregistrars.com, complete

E-Dividend Registration

and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and Share

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation

Certificates

are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at THE AMANI EVENTS

Date of Annual General

CENTRE, NO. 3 TAMANDU ROAD, NASARAWA GRA, KANO on 7thSeptember 2023

Meeting

at 2. pm.

Atlas

Registrars

Limited,

Phone:

09087120273;email:

Registrar

registrars@atlasregistrars.comwebsite:www.atlasregistrars.com

Investor Relations

Phone No. email: 09087120273

Dated this 9th day of August 2023

Signed:

Ogwuche Theophilus

Company secretary

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019501

Directors: Alhaji Rabiu Gwarzo (Chairman) (OON); Mr. John Coumantaros (Vice Chairman) (USA);

Mr. Adrian Naidoo (Managing Director) (ZAR); Alhaji Sani Umar; Mr. Boye Olusanya; Mr. Paul Gbededo;

Alhaji Olalekan Saliu; Alhaji Sadiq Usman; Malam Abdulganiyu Sani; Mr. Jack Cwach (USA);

