    NOL   BMG6682J1036

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

(NOL)
Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/15 10:25:21 am
6.9 NOK   -1.43%
11:07aNOL : Disclosure of shareholding
PU
10:57aNOL : Ex subsequent offering today
PU
01/14NOL : Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOL: Ex subsequent offering today

02/15/2022 | 10:57am EST
NOL: Ex subsequent offering today

14 January, 2022 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the announcement from Northern Ocean Ltd. yesterday 13 January 2022 regarding key information and potential subsequent offering in the Company.

The shares in the Company will be traded ex subsequent offering as from today, 14 January 2022.

Disclaimer

Northern Ocean Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 15:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 954 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 -212 M -23,8 M -23,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 821 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 727 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Northern Ocean Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Alan McReaken Chief Executive Officer
Gary W. Casswell Chairman
João Saraiva e Silva Director
Bote de Vries Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.3.09%82
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.0.29%14 854
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED28.55%9 643
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION18.46%5 209
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.41.52%3 539
VALARIS LIMITED14.19%3 083