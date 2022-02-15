NOL: Ex subsequent offering today
NOL: Ex subsequent offering today
14 January, 2022 - Hamilton, Bermuda
Reference is made to the announcement from Northern Ocean Ltd. yesterday 13 January 2022 regarding key information and potential subsequent offering in the Company.
The shares in the Company will be traded ex subsequent offering as from today, 14 January 2022.
