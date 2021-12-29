Log in
    NOL   BMG6682J1036

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

(NOL)
  Report
NOL: Interim Financial Information 30 September 2021

12/29/2021 | 03:27pm EST
NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Highlights - Third Quarter

  • On August 8, 2021, the Company announced, with reference to its February 11, 2021 announcement, that it had signed an amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Subsequent Events

  • On October 29, 2021, the Company announced the amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries had been approved by the bankruptcy court in Seadrill's Chapter 11 process in the US. Certain conditions for the settlement agreement to become effective remain outstanding.

Results

In the third quarter, operating revenue was $10.4 million compared to $12.5 million in the previous quarter. Contract revenue was $3.3 million, of which $0.9 million relates to prior periods and a loss provision has been recorded against the full amount in this quarter. Reimbursable revenue was $6.9 million and other revenue, primarily from the provision of management services, was $0.2 million in the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $30.6 million compared to $35.3 million in the previous quarter. Rig operating expenses fell to $9.3 million compared to $18.1 million in the previous quarter as a consequence of no drilling activities in the third quarter. Reimbursable expenses were $2.8 million and depreciation was $10.8 million. A loss provision for doubtful accounts of $5.4 million was recorded in the quarter. This amount comprises the revenues recorded in the third quarter and a full provision against the carrying value of trade receivables at the quarter end. Administrative expenses were $2.4 million, which is $0.9 million lower than the previous quarter primarily due to reduced legal lees.

Other financial expenses were $6.3 million compared with $5.3 million in the previous quarter. Loan interest expense and amortization of deferred charges were both the same as in the previous quarter at $4.9 million and $0.5 million, respectively. There was a foreign exchange loss of $0.9 million compared with a nil balance in the previous quarter.

The net loss in the third quarter was $26.1 million resulting in a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the quarter.

Business Update

On August 8, 2021, the Company announced, with reference to its February 11, 2021 announcement, that it had signed an amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries. The settlement closes all outstanding balances and claims between the companies, provides transition services for the Company's rigs, and requires bareboat lease payments on the West Bollsta to become payable from Seadrill to the Company, starting August 10, 2021. The settlement is subject to several conditions including approval by the bankruptcy court under Seadrill's Chapter 11 protection in the US, before bareboat lease payments will be made.

On October 29, 2021, the Company announced the amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries had been approved by the bankruptcy court in Seadrill's Chapter 11 process in the US. While certain conditions for the settlement agreement to become effective remain outstanding at the date of this report, Seadrill paid $5.2 million to the Company on November 1, 2021, in respect of the West Bollsta bareboat payments due for the period from August 10, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company's activities are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that can have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

This Report contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Report, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward- looking statements to actual results.

The Board of Directors

Northern Ocean Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 26, 2021

Questions should be directed to:

Scott McReaken: Chief Executive Officer +1 (832) 509 7191

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2020

2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

2021

2020

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

2020

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

(in thousands of $)

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

20,166

3,329

Contract revenue

38,944

59,987

86,849

1,069

6,935

Reimbursable revenue

9,685

4,997

7,142

163

154

Other income

1,005

374

621

21,398

10,418

Total operating revenues

49,634

65,358

94,612

20,266

9,252

Rig operating expenses

46,340

57,373

77,224

1,061

2,754

Reimbursable expenses

7,565

4,851

6,996

5,488

10,774

Depreciation

31,883

18,781

29,584

-

5,403

Provision for doubtful debts

5,403

-

-

1,265

2,432

Administrative expenses

7,466

3,315

4,495

28,080

30,615

Total operating expenses

98,657

84,320

118,299

(6,682)

(20,197)

Net operating loss

(49,023)

(18,962)

(23,687)

7

6

Interest income

9

166

171

(2,506)

(6,328)

Other financial expense

(16,652)

(12,506)

(14,845)

(9,181)

(26,519)

Net loss before taxes

(65,666)

(31,302)

(38,361)

1,064

380

Tax credit

3,019

2,272

1,853

(8,117)

(26,139)

Net loss

(62,647)

(29,030)

(36,508)

(0.13)

(0.41)

Basic and diluted loss per share ($)

(0.98)

(0.46)

(0.57)

2020

2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

2021

2020

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

2020

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

(in thousands of $)

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

(8,117)

(26,139)

Net loss

(62,647)

(29,030)

(36,508)

8

(101)

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(100)

2

59

8

(101)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(100)

2

59

(8,109)

(26,240)

Comprehensive loss

(62,747)

(29,028)

(36,449)

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Sep 2021

Dec 2020

(in thousands of $)

ASSETS

Short term

Cash and cash equivalents

5,880

37,471

Restricted cash

10,141

157

Accounts receivable, net

-

7,296

Unbilled receivables

-

8,913

Related party receivables

255

696

Inventory

825

-

Other current assets

3,190

6,373

Long term

Drilling units

1,039,455

1,070,745

Fixtures and fittings

5

1

Deferred tax

5,928

2,973

Total assets

1,065,679

1,134,625

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Short term liabilities

Current portion of long term debt

399,086

190,000

Other current liabilities

6,050

14,188

Deferred revenue

5,195

17,909

Related party payables

138,059

122,670

Related party short term debt

70,000

-

Long term liabilities

Long term debt

-

207,552

Deferred revenue

2,961

5,231

Related party long term debt

-

70,000

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Total equity

444,328

507,075

Total liabilities and equity

1,065,679

1,134,625

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2020

2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

2021

2020

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

2020

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

(in thousands of $)

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

(8,117)

(26,139)

NET LOSS

(62,647)

(29,030)

(36,508)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash (used

in) provided by operating activities;

517

517

Amortization of deferred charges

1,534

1,540

2,057

(2,050)

(2,097)

Amortization of deferred revenue

(16,160)

(7,920)

(12,101)

-

5,403

Provision for doubtful debts

5,403

-

-

5,488

10,774

Depreciation

31,883

18,781

29,584

8

(10)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(35)

2

59

(1,064)

(380)

Tax

(3,019)

(2,272)

(2,043)

Change in operating assets and liabilities;

(2,263)

(2,596)

Receivables

1,892

(616)

(82)

6,220

39

Unbilled receivables

8,913

5,390

6,758

2,828

2,536

Other current assets

2,357

8,263

5,343

(5,412)

(3,464)

Other current liabilities

(4,529)

18,547

6,871

(14,435)

3,759

Related party balances

11,830

(24,843)

5,784

(2,531)

-

Deferred revenue

1,177

1,759

8,773

(20,811)

(11,658)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating

(21,401)

(10,399)

14,495

activities

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(1,884)

(75)

Additions to newbuildings and drilling units

(206)

(7,369)

(41,290)

(1,884)

(75)

Net cash used in investing activities

(206)

(7,369)

(41,290)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-

-

Net proceeds from share issuances

-

400

400

(10,000)

-

Proceeds from long term debt

-

50,000

50,000

-

Repayment of bank debt

-

(30,000)

(40,000)

(10,000)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

-

20,400

10,400

activities

(32,695)

(11,733)

Net change

(21,607)

2,632

(16,395)

89,350

27,754

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

37,628

54,023

54,023

start of the period

56,655

16,021

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

16,021

56,655

37,628

end of the period

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Ocean Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 20:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
