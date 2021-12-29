NOL: Interim Financial Information 30 September 2021

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD.

RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Highlights - Third Quarter

On August 8, 2021, the Company announced, with reference to its February 11, 2021 announcement, that it had signed an amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Subsequent Events

On October 29, 2021, the Company announced the amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries had been approved by the bankruptcy court in Seadrill's Chapter 11 process in the US. Certain conditions for the settlement agreement to become effective remain outstanding.

Results

In the third quarter, operating revenue was $10.4 million compared to $12.5 million in the previous quarter. Contract revenue was $3.3 million, of which $0.9 million relates to prior periods and a loss provision has been recorded against the full amount in this quarter. Reimbursable revenue was $6.9 million and other revenue, primarily from the provision of management services, was $0.2 million in the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $30.6 million compared to $35.3 million in the previous quarter. Rig operating expenses fell to $9.3 million compared to $18.1 million in the previous quarter as a consequence of no drilling activities in the third quarter. Reimbursable expenses were $2.8 million and depreciation was $10.8 million. A loss provision for doubtful accounts of $5.4 million was recorded in the quarter. This amount comprises the revenues recorded in the third quarter and a full provision against the carrying value of trade receivables at the quarter end. Administrative expenses were $2.4 million, which is $0.9 million lower than the previous quarter primarily due to reduced legal lees.

Other financial expenses were $6.3 million compared with $5.3 million in the previous quarter. Loan interest expense and amortization of deferred charges were both the same as in the previous quarter at $4.9 million and $0.5 million, respectively. There was a foreign exchange loss of $0.9 million compared with a nil balance in the previous quarter.

The net loss in the third quarter was $26.1 million resulting in a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the quarter.

Business Update

On August 8, 2021, the Company announced, with reference to its February 11, 2021 announcement, that it had signed an amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries. The settlement closes all outstanding balances and claims between the companies, provides transition services for the Company's rigs, and requires bareboat lease payments on the West Bollsta to become payable from Seadrill to the Company, starting August 10, 2021. The settlement is subject to several conditions including approval by the bankruptcy court under Seadrill's Chapter 11 protection in the US, before bareboat lease payments will be made.

On October 29, 2021, the Company announced the amended settlement agreement with Seadrill Ltd and its subsidiaries had been approved by the bankruptcy court in Seadrill's Chapter 11 process in the US. While certain conditions for the settlement agreement to become effective remain outstanding at the date of this report, Seadrill paid $5.2 million to the Company on November 1, 2021, in respect of the West Bollsta bareboat payments due for the period from August 10, 2021 to September 30, 2021.