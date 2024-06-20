Northern Ocean Ltd. - Key Information Relating to Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Northern Ocean Ltd. (the

"Company") on 19 June 2024 regarding completion of a private placement (the

"Private Placement") of new shares in the Company and that the Company

considered a subsequent offering of up to 12,000,000 new shares at the same

subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").



Please see below for key information pertaining to the Subsequent Offering:



• Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were

announced: 19 June 2024

• Last day including right: 19 June 2024

• Ex-date: 20 June 2024

• Record date: 21 June 2024

• Maximum number of new shares: 12,000,000 new shares

• Subscription price: NOK 7.00 per share



Other information:



The Subsequent Offering is subject to the prevailing market price of the

Company's shares following the Private Placement. The Board may decide that the

Subsequent Offering will not be carried out in the event that the Company's

shares trade below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering at adequate

volumes. The Subsequent Offering will be directed towards the Company's

shareholders as of close of trading 19 June 2024, as recorded in the Norwegian

Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo) on 21 June 2024, who

(i) were not included in the "wall-crossing" phase of the Private Placement,

(ii) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (iii) are not

resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful and (in

jurisdictions other than Norway) would require any prospectus, filing,

registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The subscription

price in the Subsequent Offering will be equal to the Offer Price. The Eligible

Shareholders will receive non-transferrable subscription rights in the

Subsequent Offering. Over-subscription will not be permitted for Eligible

Shareholders. Subscription without subscription rights will not be permitted in

the Subsequent Offering.



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of Euronext

Rule Book II.



For more information, please contact:



Jonas Ytreland, CFO

Email: jonas.ytreland@northernoceanltd.com

Phone: +47 99 46 55 50



About Northern Ocean:



Northern Ocean owns two modern, high-end semisubmersibles drilling rigs with

ultra deepwater capabilities, which are flexible to work in all offshore basins

in the world. Northern Ocean Ltd is an international drilling contractor with

the purpose of owning high specification offshore drilling units designed for

harsh environments. The company's two modern, high-end semisubmersibles drilling

units are among the latest delivered from yards, the most sophisticated in the

world and provide safe, efficient operations while working to incorporate green

energy technologies.



More information:

