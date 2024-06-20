20 Jun 2024 07:00 CEST
Northern Ocean Ltd.
Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Northern Ocean Ltd. (the
"Company") on 19 June 2024 regarding completion of a private placement (the
"Private Placement") of new shares in the Company and that the Company
considered a subsequent offering of up to 12,000,000 new shares at the same
subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").
Please see below for key information pertaining to the Subsequent Offering:
• Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were
announced: 19 June 2024
• Last day including right: 19 June 2024
• Ex-date: 20 June 2024
• Record date: 21 June 2024
• Maximum number of new shares: 12,000,000 new shares
• Subscription price: NOK 7.00 per share
Other information:
The Subsequent Offering is subject to the prevailing market price of the
Company's shares following the Private Placement. The Board may decide that the
Subsequent Offering will not be carried out in the event that the Company's
shares trade below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering at adequate
volumes. The Subsequent Offering will be directed towards the Company's
shareholders as of close of trading 19 June 2024, as recorded in the Norwegian
Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo) on 21 June 2024, who
(i) were not included in the "wall-crossing" phase of the Private Placement,
(ii) were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and (iii) are not
resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful and (in
jurisdictions other than Norway) would require any prospectus, filing,
registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The subscription
price in the Subsequent Offering will be equal to the Offer Price. The Eligible
Shareholders will receive non-transferrable subscription rights in the
Subsequent Offering. Over-subscription will not be permitted for Eligible
Shareholders. Subscription without subscription rights will not be permitted in
the Subsequent Offering.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of Euronext
Rule Book II.
For more information, please contact:
Jonas Ytreland, CFO
Email: jonas.ytreland@northernoceanltd.com
Phone: +47 99 46 55 50
About Northern Ocean:
Northern Ocean owns two modern, high-end semisubmersibles drilling rigs with
ultra deepwater capabilities, which are flexible to work in all offshore basins
in the world. Northern Ocean Ltd is an international drilling contractor with
the purpose of owning high specification offshore drilling units designed for
harsh environments. The company's two modern, high-end semisubmersibles drilling
units are among the latest delivered from yards, the most sophisticated in the
world and provide safe, efficient operations while working to incorporate green
energy technologies.
