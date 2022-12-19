Advanced search
    NOG   US6655313079

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

(NOG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
31.73 USD   -2.70%
06:31aNOG Announces Closing of Additional Core Northern Delaware Basin Acquisition
BU
12/12Truist Adjusts Price Target on Northern Oil & Gas to $54 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/02Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday as Oil, Gas Prices Slip
MT
NOG Announces Closing of Additional Core Northern Delaware Basin Acquisition

12/19/2022 | 06:31am EST
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG”) today announced the closing of a previously announced acquisition of non-operated interests in the Northern Delaware Basin.

DELAWARE BASIN ACQUISITION

On December 16, 2022, NOG closed its previously announced acquisition of properties from a private seller. The closing settlement was $131.6 million in cash, which includes a $13.0 million deposit paid at signing in October 2022. The closing cash settlement is net of preliminary and customary purchase price adjustments and remains subject to post-closing settlements between NOG and the seller. More information regarding this acquisition can be found in NOG’s October 11, 2022, press release announcing the transaction, which is available here.

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release regarding NOG’s shareholder return plans, financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other matters are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “guidance,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “target,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond NOG’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, the pace of drilling and completions activity on NOG's properties and properties pending acquisition, NOG's ability to acquire additional development opportunities, integration and benefits of property acquisitions, or the effects of such acquisitions on NOG’s cash position and levels of indebtedness, changes in NOG's reserves estimates or the value thereof, general economic or industry conditions, nationally and/or in the communities in which NOG conducts business, changes in the interest rate environment, legislation or regulatory requirements, conditions of the securities markets, NOG's ability to consummate any pending acquisition transactions, other risks and uncertainties related to the closing of pending acquisition transactions, NOG's ability to raise or access capital, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, financial or political instability, health-related epidemics, acts of war or terrorism, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting NOG's operations, products, services and prices.

NOG has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond NOG's control. NOG does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 705 M
Net income 2022 687 M
Net Debt 2022 1 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 2 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 85,3%
