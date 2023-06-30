Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG”) closed its previously announced acquisition of Delaware Basin assets from Forge Energy II Delaware, LLC, an EnCap portfolio company (“Forge”), on June 30, 2023.

NOG jointly acquired the assets with Vital Energy, Inc. (“Vital”), which will become the operator of the assets. In connection with the transaction, NOG and Vital entered into cooperation and joint operating agreements, which include a multi-year development plan for the Forge assets.

At closing, NOG paid $167.9 million in cash. The closing settlement is net of preliminary and customary purchase price adjustments and remains subject to post-closing settlements between the parties. More information regarding this acquisition can be found in NOG’s May 15, 2023, press release announcing the transaction, which is available here.

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a real asset company with a primary strategy of acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release regarding NOG’s financial position, common stock dividends, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, industry conditions, capital expenditures, production, cash flow, hedging and other matters are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “guidance,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “target,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future sales, production, drilling locations, capital expenditures, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond NOG’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, the pace of drilling and completions activity on NOG's properties and properties pending acquisition, infrastructure constraints and related factors affecting NOG’s properties, cost inflation or supply chain disruptions, ongoing legal disputes over and potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline, NOG's ability to acquire additional development opportunities, integration and benefits of property acquisitions, or the effects of such acquisitions on NOG’s cash position and levels of indebtedness, the projected capital efficiency savings and other operating efficiencies and synergies resulting from NOG’s acquisition transactions, changes in NOG's reserves estimates or the value thereof, general economic or industry conditions, nationally and/or in the communities in which NOG conducts business, changes in the interest rate environment, legislation or regulatory requirements, conditions of the securities markets, increasing attention to environmental, social and governance matters, NOG's ability to consummate any pending acquisition transactions, other risks and uncertainties related to the closing of pending acquisition transactions, NOG's ability to raise or access capital, cyber incidents, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, events beyond our control, including a global or domestic health crisis, acts of terrorism, political or economic instability or armed conflict in oil and gas producing regions or elsewhere, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting NOG's operations, products and prices.

NOG has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond NOG's control. Accordingly, results actually achieved may differ materially from expected results described in these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. NOG does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630906381/en/