    NOG   US6655313079

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

(NOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:52:22 pm EDT
35.01 USD   +2.34%
NOG Announces New Five-Year Reserves-Based Lending Facility with Significant Borrowing Base Increase

06/07/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (the “Company” or “NOG”) today announced that on June 7, 2022, it entered into an amended and restated credit agreement governing its reserves-based revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo, as administrative agent, and a syndicate of 14 lenders. The borrowing base under the facility has been increased to $1.3 billion from $850.0 million. The facility maturity has been extended from November 2024 to June 2027. NOG has chosen to increase the elected commitment amount to $850.0 million from $750.0 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

“I would like to thank our bank syndicate for their support and confidence in our business,” commented Chad Allen, NOG’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our substantial reserve base has supported a material step up in our borrowing base, elected commitment and importantly, an extension well into 2027.”

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.northernoil.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 624 M - -
Net income 2022 253 M - -
Net Debt 2022 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 2 637 M 2 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 84,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,21 $
Average target price 43,08 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas O'Grady Chief Executive Officer
Adam Dirlam President
Chad Allen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bahram Akradi Non-Executive Chairman
James Evans Executive Vice President & Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.66.23%2 637
CONOCOPHILLIPS62.62%148 961
EOG RESOURCES, INC.58.85%82 650
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED57.19%77 114
CNOOC LIMITED51.93%74 079
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.25%67 444