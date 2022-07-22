NOG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details: Date: August 4, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time Dial-In: (866) 373-3407 International Dial-In: (412) 902-1037 Conference ID: 13731750 Webcast: Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call (themediaframe.com) Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available through August 11, 2022, by dialing: Dial-In: (877) 660-6853 International Dial-In: (201) 612-7415 Conference ID: 13731750

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005421/en/