    NOG   US6655313079

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

(NOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
25.27 USD   -4.10%
04:29pNOG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09:21aPiper Sandler Adjusts Northern Oil & Gas Price Target to $49 From $51, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/19BofA Securities Adjusts Northern Oil & Gas' Price Target to $32 from $38, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
NOG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/22/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

 

Date:

August 4, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

13731750

Webcast:

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call (themediaframe.com)

 

Replay Information:

 

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 11, 2022, by dialing:

Dial-In:

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

13731750

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.


© Business Wire 2022
