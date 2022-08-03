NOG Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

SHAREHOLDER RETURN HIGHLIGHTS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG”) today announced the company’s second quarter results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“NOG delivered another strong quarter, as our diversified strategy is showing its strength,” commented Nick O’Grady, NOG’s Chief Executive Officer. “We reported record Adjusted EBITDA, growing production, accelerating shareholder returns, and declining leverage ratios, all of which make NOG an increasingly attractive investment opportunity.”

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Oil and natural gas sales for the second quarter were $549.6 million, an increase of 20% over the first quarter of 2022. Second quarter GAAP net income was $251.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share. Second quarter Adjusted Net Income was $149.4 million or $1.72 per diluted share, an increase of 9% from the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $272.5 million, an increase of 6% from the first quarter of 2022. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

PRODUCTION

Second quarter production was 72,689 Boe per day, an increase of 2% from the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 33% from the second quarter of 2021. Oil represented 57% of total production in the second quarter. Oil production was 41,777 Bbl per day, a slight decrease from the first quarter of 2022 but a 25% increase over the second quarter of 2021. NOG had 10.1 net wells turned in-line during the second quarter, compared to 10.6 net wells turned in-line in the first quarter of 2022. Production increased quarter over quarter, despite severe storms in North Dakota in April 2022, which temporarily reduced Williston Basin volumes by nearly half over a multi-week period. NOG’s Permian production made up approximately 24% of volumes in the second quarter, reflecting a full quarter impact from the Veritas acquisition. Marcellus production was up 11% from the first quarter, a reflection of strong results from the most recent development pad, and made up 18% of total volumes.

PRICING

During the second quarter, NYMEX West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude oil averaged $108.59 per Bbl, and NYMEX natural gas at Henry Hub averaged $7.50 per million cubic feet (“Mcf”). NOG’s unhedged net realized oil price in the second quarter was $106.26, representing a $2.33 differential to WTI prices. NOG’s unhedged net realized gas price in the second quarter was $8.63 per Mcf, representing approximately 115% realizations compared with Henry Hub pricing.

OPERATING COSTS

Lease operating costs were $64.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, or $9.77 per Boe, an increase on a per unit basis compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in unit costs was driven primarily by the payment of annual firm transportation costs for NOG’s Marcellus properties. These costs will not reoccur in the second half of 2022. Second quarter general and administrative (“G&A”) costs totaled $8.1 million or $1.22 per Boe. This includes $0.5 million of legal and transaction expenses primarily in connection with acquisitions and $1.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. NOG’s cash G&A costs excluding these amounts totaled $6.1 million or $0.93 per Boe in the second quarter, up slightly from the prior quarter.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND ACQUISITIONS

Capital spending for the second quarter was $131.8 million. Spending was comprised of $119.1 million of total drilling and completion (“D&C”) capital on organic and ground game assets, and $12.7 million of ground game acquisition spending and other items. The primary drivers of increased spending from the first quarter were increased development activity (wells-in-process increased by 8.0 net wells) and significant Ground Game success in June 2022. NOG has experienced moderate well cost inflation in 2022, but well within prior expectations. The weighted average AFE elected to in the second quarter was up only modestly to $7.2 million and has been well within NOG’s stated guidance for the year.

NOG’s Williston Basin spending was 38% of the total capital expenditures for the quarter, the Permian was 56%, the Marcellus was 5% and other items were 1%. On the Ground Game acquisition front, NOG closed on four transactions during the second quarter totaling 4.2 net well locations, a significant increase from the first quarter and a significant driver of increased spending.

On June 7, 2022, NOG announced a definitive agreement to acquire core Williston Basin properties for $170 million in cash, plus $5 million of contingent payments in the event certain oil prices are achieved at year-end 2022. These properties are expected to produce more than 2,500 Boe per day (83% oil) over the next twelve months and include 3,500 acres and 17.5 net undeveloped locations. NOG expects the acquisition to close in mid-August 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

NOG had total liquidity of $484.5 million as of June 30, 2022, consisting of cash of $1.5 million, and $483.0 million of committed borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility. Additionally, NOG had a restricted cash deposit of $17.0 million which will be used to partially fund the pending Williston acquisition.

As of June 30, 2022, NOG’s total debt was $1,103.6 million, a decrease of $17.4 million since March 31, 2022. The change in debt was driven by repayments on NOG’s revolving credit facility and open market repurchases of NOG’s Senior Unsecured Notes, funded by internal free cash flow, slightly offset by placing the $17.0 million deposit for the pending Williston acquisition.

As of June 30, 2022, there were $736.6 million of 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 outstanding, a decrease from $750.0 million at December 31, 2021. There is $164.4 million of liquidation preference value of 6.5% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding, a decrease from $221.9 million at December 31, 2021.

SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

On May 3, 2022, NOG’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for NOG’s common stock of $0.19 per share for stockholders of record as of June 29, 2022. This represented a 36% increase from the prior quarter.

On August 1, 2022, NOG’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for NOG’s common stock of $0.25 per share for stockholders of record as of September 29, 2022, which will be paid on October 31, 2022. This represents a 32% increase from the prior quarter.

In the second quarter of 2022, NOG repurchased approximately $12.8 million shares of common stock, and an additional $7.2 million in early July 2022, for a total of $20.0 million. In total, NOG has repurchased and retired 756,177 shares at an average price of $26.45. The repurchase plan remains active, and $130.0 million remains available on the current common stock repurchase authorization.

In the second quarter of 2022, NOG repurchased and retired $21.2 million of liquidation preference value of its 6.500% Series A Perpetual Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, for a total year-to-date of $57.5 million liquidation preference value. These repurchases are expected to reduce NOG’s annual preferred dividend payments by $3.7 million and additionally reduced NOG’s diluted common stock share count by approximately 2.6 million shares, based on the current conversion ratio. $32.5 million remains available on the current preferred stock repurchase authorization.

In the second quarter of 2022, NOG repurchased and retired approximately $13.4 million of its 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028. The average purchase price was 98% of Par Value. The repurchase plan remains active, and $36.6 million remains available on the current repurchase authorization.

2022 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

(all forecasts are provided on a 2-stream production basis)

NOG increased production and capital expenditure guidance on June 7, 2022, with the announcement of its pending Williston Basin acquisition. NOG is updating production expense guidance to account for higher processing costs associated with higher than expected NGL prices received year-to-date. Additionally, production expense guidance has been adjusted to reflect slightly higher operating costs on the properties from the pending Williston acquisition versus NOG’s corporate average. The higher than expected gas realizations year-to-date from higher NGL prices, as well as better realized oil prices in both the Williston and Permian basins, have led to improved annual guidance for oil differentials and gas realizations.

First Quarter Current Annual Production (Boe per day) 71,000 - 76,000 73,000 - 77,000 Oil as a Percentage of Sales Volumes 59.5 - 61.5% 59.5 - 61.5% Net Wells Added to Production 48 - 52 52.5 - 56.5 Total Capital Expenditures (in millions) $350 - $415 $405 - $470

Operating Expenses and Differentials: First Quarter Current Production Expenses (per Boe) $8.50 - $8.85 $8.85 - $9.10 Production Taxes (as a percentage of Oil & Gas Sales) 8% - 9% 8% - 9% Average Differential to NYMEX WTI (per Bbl) ($5.25) - ($6.00) ($4.50) - ($5.25) Average Realization as a Percentage of NYMEX Henry Hub (per Mcf) 100% - 110% 102.5% - 112.5%

First Quarter Current General and Administrative Expense (per Boe): Cash (excluding transaction costs on non-budgeted acquisitions) $0.80 - $0.85 $0.80 - $0.85 Non-Cash $0.20 - $0.30 $0.20 - $0.30

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

The following tables set forth selected operating and financial data for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change Net Production: Oil (Bbl) 3,801,663 3,034,442 25 % Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcf) 16,878,481 11,617,308 45 % Total (Boe) 6,614,743 4,970,660 33 % Average Daily Production: Oil (Bbl) 41,777 33,346 25 % Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcf) 185,478 127,663 45 % Total (Boe) 72,689 54,623 33 % Average Sales Prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 106.26 $ 60.73 75 % Effect Loss on Settled Oil Derivatives on Average Price (per Bbl) (32.53 ) (8.16 ) Oil Net of Settled Oil Derivatives (per Bbl) 73.73 52.57 40 % Natural Gas and NGLs (per Mcf) 8.63 3.57 142 % Effect of Loss on Settled Natural Gas Derivatives on Average Price (per Mcf) (2.29 ) (0.27 ) Natural Gas and NGLs Net of Settled Natural Gas Derivatives (per Mcf) 6.34 3.30 92 % Realized Price on a Boe Basis Excluding Settled Commodity Derivatives 83.09 45.41 83 % Effect of Loss on Settled Commodity Derivatives on Average Price (per Boe) (24.54 ) (5.60 ) Realized Price on a Boe Basis Including Settled Commodity Derivatives 58.55 39.81 47 % Costs and Expenses (per Boe): Production Expenses $ 9.77 $ 8.59 14 % Production Taxes 6.63 3.72 78 % General and Administrative Expenses 1.22 1.53 (20 )% Depletion, Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 8.28 6.22 33 % Net Producing Wells at Period End 735.0 588.6 25 %

HEDGING

NOG hedges portions of its expected production volumes to increase the predictability of its cash flow and to help maintain a strong financial position. The following table summarizes NOG’s open crude oil commodity derivative swap contracts scheduled to settle after June 30, 2022.

Crude Oil Commodity Derivative Swaps(1) Crude Oil Commodity Derivative Collars Contract Period Volume (Bbls/Day) Weighted Average

Price ($/Bbl) Volume (Bbls/Day) Weighted Average

Ceiling / Floor Prices

($/Bbl) 2022: Q3 30,850 $63.78 — — Q4 30,400 $64.17 — — 2023: Q1 20,525 $73.31 3,000 $94.42 / 80.00 Q2 20,000 $75.83 3,000 $87.67 / 80.00 Q3 15,625 $77.52 3,000 $87.67 / 80.00 Q4 15,000 $76.26 3,000 $87.67 / 80.00 2024: Q1 7,075 $78.10 1,000 $83.50 / 80.00 Q2 7,050 $77.04 1,000 $83.50 / 80.00 Q3 6,875 $75.34 1,000 $83.50 / 80.00 Q4 2,825 $69.63 1,000 $83.50 / 80.00

______________

(1) This table does not include volumes subject to swaptions and call options, which are crude oil derivative contracts NOG has entered into which may increase swapped volumes at the option of NOG’s counterparties. This table also does not include basis swaps. For additional information, see Note 11 to our financial statements included in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes NOG’s open natural gas commodity derivative swap contracts scheduled to settle after June 30, 2022.

Natural Gas Commodity Derivative Swaps(1) Natural Gas Commodity Derivative Collars Contract Period Volume

(MMBTU/Day) Weighted Average

Price ($/MMBTU) Volume

(MMBTU/Day) Weighted Average

Ceiling / Floor Prices

($/MMBTU) 2022: Q3 105,000 $3.18 10,000 $7.50 / 3.50 Q4 99,891 $3.54 10,000 $7.50 / 3.50 2023: Q1 73,111 $3.98 30,000 $6.55 / 4.00 Q2 30,330 $3.97 50,000 $6.38 / 4.15 Q3 30,000 $4.04 50,000 $6.38 / 4.15 Q4 25,620 $4.06 60,000 $6.65 / 4.08 2024: Q1 16,813 $3.87 10,000 $8.01 / 3.75 Q2 17,187 $3.87 — — Q3 17,000 $3.87 — — Q4 11,272 $3.87 — —

______________

(1) This table does not include basis swaps. For additional information, see Note 11 to our financial statements included in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The following table presents NOG’s settlements on commodity derivative instruments and unsettled gains and losses on open commodity derivative instruments for the periods presented, which is included in the revenue section of NOG’s statement of operations:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash Received (Paid) on Derivatives: $ (162,314 ) $ (27,855 ) Non-Cash Gain (Loss) on Derivatives: 54,117 (173,057 ) Loss on Derivative Instruments, Net $ (108,197 ) $ (200,912 )

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES & DRILLING ACTIVITY

(In millions, except for net well data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Capital Expenditures Incurred: Organic Drilling and Development Capital Expenditures $ 104.2 Ground Game Drilling and Development Capital Expenditures $ 14.9 Ground Game Acquisition Capital Expenditures $ 13.3 Other $ 1.5 Non-Budgeted Acquisitions $ (2.2 ) Net Wells Added to Production 10.1 Net Producing Wells (Period-End) 735.0 Net Wells in Process (Period-End) 57.0 Increase in Wells in Process over Prior Period 8.0 Weighted Average Gross AFE for Wells Elected to $ 7.2

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Revenues Oil and Gas Sales $ 549,643 $ 225,717 Loss on Commodity Derivatives, Net (108,197 ) (200,912 ) Total Revenues 441,446 24,805 Operating Expenses Production Expenses 64,642 42,699 Production Taxes 43,840 18,514 General and Administrative Expense 8,064 7,604 Depletion, Depreciation, Amortization and Accretion 54,796 30,908 Total Operating Expenses 171,342 99,725 Income (Loss) From Operations 270,104 (74,920 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense, Net of Capitalization (18,410 ) (15,024 ) Gain on Unsettled Interest Rate Derivatives, Net 524 121 Gain (Loss) on Extinguishment of Debt, Net 236 (494 ) Contingent Consideration Loss — (250 ) Other Income (Expense) (185 ) 4 Total Other Income (Expense) (17,835 ) (15,643 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 252,269 (90,563 ) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 1,006 — Net Income (Loss) $ 251,264 $ (90,563 ) Cumulative Preferred Stock Dividend (2,810 ) (3,719 ) Premium on Repurchase of Preferred Stock (10,363 ) — Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 238,091 $ (94,282 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Basic $ 3.08 $ (1.55 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Diluted $ 2.74 $ (1.55 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 77,366,704 60,694,795 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 86,788,465 60,694,795

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,471 $ 9,519 Accounts Receivable, Net 360,859 193,554 Advances to Operators 13,868 6,319 Prepaid Expenses and Other 2,987 3,417 Derivative Instruments 3,610 2,519 Total Current Assets 382,795 215,328 Property and Equipment: Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Full Cost Method of Accounting Proved 5,626,474 5,034,769 Unproved 53,864 24,998 Other Property and Equipment 6,833 2,616 Total Property and Equipment 5,687,171 5,062,383 Less – Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment (3,915,919 ) (3,809,041 ) Total Property and Equipment, Net 1,771,252 1,253,342 Derivative Instruments 4,633 1,863 Acquisition Deposit 17,000 40,650 Other Noncurrent Assets, Net 16,555 11,683 Total Assets $ 2,192,235 $ 1,522,866 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 141,372 $ 65,464 Accrued Liabilities 127,613 105,590 Accrued Interest 20,996 20,498 Derivative Instruments 343,628 134,283 Other Current Liabilities 2,323 1,722 Total Current Liabilities 635,932 327,557 Long-term Debt, Net 1,102,214 803,437 Derivative Instruments 270,575 147,762 Asset Retirement Obligations 28,678 25,865 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 2,186 3,110 Total Liabilities $ 2,039,585 $ 1,307,731 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred Stock, Par Value $.001; 5,000,000 Shares Authorized; 1,643,732 Series A Shares Outstanding at 6/30/2022 2,218,732 Series A Shares Outstanding at 12/31/2021 2 2 Common Stock, Par Value $.001; 135,000,000 Shares Authorized; 79,223,724 Shares Outstanding at 6/30/2022 77,341,921 Shares Outstanding at 12/31/2021 481 479 Additional Paid-In Capital 1,881,459 1,988,649 Retained Deficit (1,729,292 ) (1,773,996 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 152,650 215,135 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,192,235 $ 1,522,866

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. NOG defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) (gain) loss on unsettled commodity derivatives, net of tax, (ii) (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax, (iii) contingent consideration loss, net of tax, (iv) acquisition transaction costs, net of tax, and (v) (gain) on unsettled interest rate derivatives, net of tax. NOG defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, (vi) contingent consideration loss, (vii) acquisition transaction costs, (viii) gain on unsettled interest rate derivatives, and (ix) (gain) loss on unsettled commodity derivatives. NOG defines Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operations before changes in working capital and other items, less (i) capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and (ii) preferred stock dividends. A reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below.

Management believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors to gain an overall understanding of current financial performance. Management believes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and unrealized commodity gains and losses that management believes are not indicative of NOG’s core operating results. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a measure of a company’s ability to internally fund its budgeted capital expenditures, to service or incur additional debt, and to measure success in creating stockholder value. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for budgeting and forecasting as well as subsequently measuring NOG’s performance, and management believes it is providing investors with financial measures that most closely align to its internal measurement processes. The non-GAAP financial measures included herein may be defined differently than similar measures used by other companies and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the comparable GAAP measures. From time to time NOG provides forward-looking Free Cash Flow estimates or targets; however, NOG is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward looking non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable forward looking GAAP measure because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Income (Loss) Before Taxes $ 252,269 $ (90,563 ) Add: Impact of Selected Items: (Gain) Loss on Unsettled Commodity Derivatives (54,117 ) 173,057 (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (236 ) 494 Contingent Consideration Loss — 250 Acquisition Transaction Costs 514 3,016 (Gain) on Unsettled Interest Rate Derivatives (524 ) (121 ) Adjusted Income Before Adjusted Income Tax Expense 197,907 86,133 Adjusted Income Tax Expense (48,487 ) (21,102 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 149,420 $ 65,030 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 77,366,704 60,694,795 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 86,788,465 70,526,168 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Per Common Share – Basic $ 3.26 $ (1.49 ) Add: Impact of Selected Items (0.70 ) 2.91 Impact of Income Tax (0.63 ) (0.35 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share – Basic $ 1.93 $ 1.07 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Per Common Share – Diluted $ 2.91 $ (1.28 ) Add: Impact of Selected Items (0.63 ) 2.51 Impact of Income Tax (0.56 ) (0.31 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share – Diluted $ 1.72 $ 0.92

______________

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, this represents a tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 24.5%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ 251,264 $ (90,563 ) Add: Interest Expense 18,410 15,024 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 1,006 — Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization and Accretion 54,796 30,908 Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation 1,421 779 (Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (236 ) 494 Contingent Consideration Loss — 250 Acquisition Transaction Costs 514 3,016 Gain on Unsettled Interest Rate Derivatives (524 ) (121 ) (Gain) Loss on Unsettled Commodity Derivatives (54,117 ) 173,057 Adjusted EBITDA $ 272,534 $ 132,844

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 210,239 Exclude: Changes in Working Capital and Other Items 41,948 Less: Capital Expenditures (1) (135,055 ) Less: Series A Preferred Dividends (2,810 ) Free Cash Flow $ 114,322

_______________

(1) Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022 Cash Paid for Capital Expenditures $ 106,740 Less: Non-Budgeted Acquisitions 3,288 Plus: Change in Accrued Capital Expenditures and Other 25,027 Capital Expenditures $ 135,055

