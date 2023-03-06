NOG CEO Nick O'Grady to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2023

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG”), a leading Non-Operating E&P company today announced that Nick O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors conference on March 7, 2023, at 3:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Presentations tab on our website or through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/nog/1470744. The webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Northern Oil and Gas

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with focus on the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005232/en/