  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOG   US6655313079

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

(NOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
33.75 USD   +3.62%
06:31aNOG CEO Nick O'Grady to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2023
BU
02/24NORTHERN OIL & GAS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/24Transcript : Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOG CEO Nick O'Grady to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2023

03/06/2023 | 06:31am EST
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG”), a leading Non-Operating E&P company today announced that Nick O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors conference on March 7, 2023, at 3:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Presentations tab on our website or through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/nog/1470744. The webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Northern Oil and Gas

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with focus on the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 939 M - -
Net income 2023 755 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,85x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 2 867 M 2 867 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,75 $
Average target price 45,77 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas O'Grady Chief Executive Officer
Adam Dirlam President
Chad Allen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bahram Akradi Non-Executive Chairman
James Evans Executive Vice President & Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.9.51%2 867
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.10%314 525
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.93%132 408
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-5.98%71 567
CNOOC LIMITED16.03%70 170
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.87%66 096