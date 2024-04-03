Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it published its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The report highlights NOG’s commitment to enhancing its ESG reporting standards and numerous initiatives to advance its ESG program.

“NOG holds a unique place in the E&P world as a non-operator,” commented Nick O’Grady, NOG’s Chief Executive Officer. “While we do not control broad ESG decisions at the operator level, we are striving to consistently improve our ESG program in the areas we control or can exert influence. We recognize that our ESG journey has just begun, but we are proud of the work we have done and believe that we have made important strides in advancing our ESG efforts.”

NOG’s ESG framework relies on aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Exploration & Production standard as well as the SASB Asset Management and Custody Activities standard. The Company believes that blending of the two standards where appropriate best captures NOG’s business model of owning and managing non-operated minority working and mineral interests.

NOG’s 2022 ESG Report is available on the Company’s website under the Sustainability section.

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a real asset company with a primary strategy of acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.noginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403942461/en/