NOG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date:
February 24, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Dial-In:
(866) 373-3407
International Dial-In:
(412) 902-1037
Conference ID:
13736011
Webcast:
Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call
|Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through April 25, 2023, by dialing:
Dial-In:
(877) 660-6853
International Dial-In:
(201) 612-7415
Conference ID:
13736011
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.
More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
