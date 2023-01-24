Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOG   US6655313079

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

(NOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-24 pm EST
32.00 USD   -2.11%
04:18pNOG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/20Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
NOG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/24/2023 | 04:18pm EST
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

 

 

February 24, 2023

Time:

 

 

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

 

 

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

 

 

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

 

 

13736011

Webcast:

 

 

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

 
Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through April 25, 2023, by dialing:

Dial-In:

 

 

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

 

 

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

 

 

13736011

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.


© Business Wire 2023
