Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details: Date: February 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time Dial-In: (888) 340-5044 International Dial-In: (646) 960-0363 Conference ID: 9661789 Webcast: Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available through March 8, 2024, by dialing: Dial-In: (800) 770-2030 International Dial-In: (609) 800-9909 Conference ID: 9661789

An archive of the conference call webcast will also be available on NOG’s website through, February 22, 2025.

Please make note of the Company’s new corporate website address, www.noginc.com.

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a real asset company with a primary strategy of acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.noginc.com.

