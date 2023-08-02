Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

August 2, 2023

Q2-23 Financial & Operating Highlights

Q2 Free Cash Flow(1)

Dividend Growth

~$47.6MM+95%

Strong results despite lower commodity prices and TIL deferrals

  • Adjusted EBITDA $315.5MM in Q2, +16% YoY, -3% QoQ
  • Q2 net production +25% YoY, +4% QoQ
  • Recycle ratio of 3.0x and adjusted ROCE(1) of 22.9% impacted by lower Q2 commodity pricing, TIL deferrals and timing of Forge acquisition

Heavy 1H-23 investment phase, FCF

Q2 dividend increased to $0.37,

Active Ground Game in Q2 while vetting large opportunity set

poised for acceleration in 2H-23

+95% vs. Q2-22, +9% vs. Q1-23

Q2 ProductionQ2 Adjusted ROCE(1)

90.9Mboe/d

22.9%

+25% vs. Q2-22

Meaningful spread over WACC despite

significant capital investment period

  • Entered into two joint acquisitions totaling $662 million, adding scale and high quality, low break-even inventory
  • Completed 13 ground game acquisitions for 16.7 current and future net well locations and 942 net acres
  • Large-scaleM&A opportunities currently in-market are less compelling than prior twelve months, with some exceptions

Shareholder Returns

  • $0.38 Q3 Dividend declared, 52% increase YoY
  • Company to announce prospective changes to dividend on an annual basis
Q2 Adj. EBITDA(1)Q2 Leverage(1)

$315.5MM

1.34X

+16% vs Q2-22

Net Debt / LQA Adj. EBITDA

Down slightly QoQ

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

  • Leverage down slightly QoQ, even with no contribution from Forge
  • Pro Forma with estimated Forge contribution, leverage reduced further
  • $1,000MM+ liquidity: undrawn revolver, ~$52.3 million of cash and restricted cash
  • Revolver capacity set to increase by 25%
  1. Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and ROCE are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for methodology and reconciliations. We calculate ROCE with past impairments added back to Total Assets. Net debt is total debt less cash and acquisition deposits.

Q2 2023 Production by Basin

NOG's production mix continues to be diversified and balanced. Williston production surged in 2Q despite some delays.

12%

33%

55%

Region

Williston Permian Marcellus

  • Record Williston production, even with 3.8 net TIL deferments, gained portfolio share for first time in two years
  • Permian production was slightly lower quarter over quarter, poised for significant uptick with growth from Mascot, the closing of Forge and pending Novo transaction in the coming quarters
  • Marcellus production exceeding internal expectations by 6%. Incremental activity targeted in 2024

Q2 2023 Production by Commodity and Basin (% Boe)

Oil cut for the quarter was lower than full year expectations at 60% due to Q2 gas production outperformance and deferrals from the Williston. NOG expects oil to trend higher to a range of 62% to 63% for full year 2023.

Williston

60%

Commodity Type

Oil

Gas

30%

Marcellus

70%

40%

Oil Gas

100%

Permian

Gas

34%

66%

Oil Gas

