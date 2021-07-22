Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details: Date: August 5, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time Dial-In: (866) 373-3407 International Dial-In: (412) 902-1037 Conference ID: 13721948 Webcast: Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call (themediaframe.com) Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available through August 12, 2021 by dialing: Dial-In: (877) 660-6853 International Dial-In: (201) 612-7415 Conference ID: 13721948

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

