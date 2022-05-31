Northern Oil and Gas : June Investor Presentation

Q1 EARNINGS AND GUIDANCE III. 2021 ACQUISTIONS
IV. APPENDIX: SUPPLEMENTAL INFO
A DIVERSIFIED HIGH RETURN NON-OP E&P FRANCHISE
NOG's 2021 Permian and Marcellus acquisitions have created a high return national non-op franchise that is benefitting from economies of scale
Going forward, NOG is positioned to continue to capitalize on increased non-operated opportunities present in the "Shale 3.0" era
Williston Basin : ~180,000 Net AcresQ1:22 Production by Region
16%
20%
Region
64%
Williston
Marcellus
Permian
Northern
Wells In Progress
Wells Completed 2019 - 2021
Permian Basin: ~10,000 Net Acres
Northern
Wells Completed 2019 - 2021
Q1:22 Production by Commodity
Commodity Type
60%
40%
Liquids
Gas
Marcellus Acres: ~62,000 Net Acres
Armstrong
Indiana
Allegheny
Cambria
Westmoreland
Washington
Somerset
Fayette
Greene
Northern
Wells Completed 2019 - 2021
THE NOG INVESTMENT PROPOSITION
National non-op franchise - principled ROCE(1) leader (36.5% in Q1:22) diversified by commodity
and geography
Strong expected Free Cash Flow (2): >$425 MM in 2022 and >$1.7 Bn through 2025
Return of capital commitment: +23% QoQ dividend growth through 2023; $40.0 Preferred Stock
repurchased YTD
Continuously improving balance sheet with LQA leverage of 1.1x
Compelling Valuation: >16.5% 2022 Free cash flow yield (2) and 5.0x 22 P/E Ratio (3)
The "Shale 3.0" beneficiary - the Golden Age for non-op is now
ROCE is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for methodology and reconciliation
Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for methodology. Northern is unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking FCF because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently
unpredictable. FCF yield assumes >$425MM of 2022 FCF, a $33.33 share price (5/27/22 close) and 77.333MM shares (5/4/22 common outstanding), equating to a market capitalization of $2,577MM
3. As of 5/31/2022 based off Bloomberg consensus estimates for 2022 EPS $6.13share and a NOG share price of $33.33
A DIFFERENTIATED E&P GROWTH PLATFORM
NOG continues to build scale as the largest dedicated public non-operated working interest company
PRODUCTION CONTINUES TO RAMP…
…WHILE MAINTAINING PEER-LEADING LOW CASH G&A(1)
Material growth driven by organic growth +
Reducing overhead cash
accretive M&A
G&A cost
71.3
$3.02
64.2
$2.71
57.6
54.6
43.943.7
40.8
38.4
$1.61
36.3 35.0
$1.58
35.7
34.6
$1.45
$1.15
$1.39
$1.20
29.1
$1.28
$1.13
$1.01
26.7
23.8
$1.01
$1.06
$0.95
$1.04
$0.91
21.0
$0.92
$0.78
$0.86
(1)
18.0
$0.77
15.3 16.7
13.8
Production (MBoe/d)
Cash G&A per BOE- Adjusted
1. Adjusted Cash G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the appendix for reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP Measure.
