Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOG   US6655313079

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

(NOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
32.69 USD   -1.92%
05/27NORTHERN OIL & GAS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Northern Oil & Gas' Price Target to $36 from $34, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/06NORTHERN OIL & GAS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northern Oil and Gas : June Investor Presentation

05/31/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUNE 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NYSE: NOG

  1. NORTHERN VALUE PROPOSITION
  1. Q1 EARNINGS AND GUIDANCE III. 2021 ACQUISTIONS
    IV. APPENDIX: SUPPLEMENTAL INFO

2

A DIVERSIFIED HIGH RETURN NON-OP E&P FRANCHISE

NYSE: NOG

  • NOG's 2021 Permian and Marcellus acquisitions have created a high return national non-op franchise that is benefitting from economies of scale
  • Going forward, NOG is positioned to continue to capitalize on increased non-operated opportunities present in the "Shale 3.0" era

Williston Basin : ~180,000 Net AcresQ1:22 Production by Region

16%

20%

Region

64%

Williston

Marcellus

Permian

Northern

Wells In Progress

Wells Completed 2019 - 2021

Permian Basin: ~10,000 Net Acres

Northern

Wells Completed 2019 - 2021

Q1:22 Production by Commodity

Commodity Type

60%

40%

Liquids

Gas

Marcellus Acres: ~62,000 Net Acres

Armstrong

Indiana

Allegheny

Cambria

Westmoreland

Washington

Somerset

Fayette

Greene

Northern

Wells Completed 2019 - 2021

3

THE NOG INVESTMENT PROPOSITION

NYSE: NOG

National non-op franchise - principled ROCE(1) leader (36.5% in Q1:22) diversified by commodity

and geography

Strong expected Free Cash Flow (2): >$425 MM in 2022 and >$1.7 Bn through 2025

Return of capital commitment: +23% QoQ dividend growth through 2023; $40.0 Preferred Stock

repurchased YTD

Continuously improving balance sheet with LQA leverage of 1.1x

Compelling Valuation: >16.5% 2022 Free cash flow yield (2) and 5.0x 22 P/E Ratio (3)

The "Shale 3.0" beneficiary - the Golden Age for non-op is now

  1. ROCE is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for methodology and reconciliation
  2. Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for methodology. Northern is unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking FCF because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently

unpredictable. FCF yield assumes >$425MM of 2022 FCF, a $33.33 share price (5/27/22 close) and 77.333MM shares (5/4/22 common outstanding), equating to a market capitalization of $2,577MM

4

3. As of 5/31/2022 based off Bloomberg consensus estimates for 2022 EPS $6.13share and a NOG share price of $33.33

A DIFFERENTIATED E&P GROWTH PLATFORM

NYSE: NOG

  • NOG continues to build scale as the largest dedicated public non-operated working interest company

PRODUCTION CONTINUES TO RAMP…

…WHILE MAINTAINING PEER-LEADING LOW CASH G&A(1)

Material growth driven by organic growth +

Reducing overhead cash

accretive M&A

G&A cost

71.3

$3.02

64.2

$2.71

57.6

54.6

43.943.7

40.8

38.4

$1.61

36.3 35.0

$1.58

35.7

34.6

$1.45

$1.15

$1.39

$1.20

29.1

$1.28

$1.13

$1.01

26.7

23.8

$1.01

$1.06

$0.95

$1.04

$0.91

21.0

$0.92

$0.78

$0.86

(1)

18.0

$0.77

15.3 16.7

13.8

Production (MBoe/d)

Cash G&A per BOE- Adjusted

1. Adjusted Cash G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the appendix for reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP Measure.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Oil & Gas Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
05/27NORTHERN OIL & GAS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Northern Oil & Gas' Price Target to $36 from $34, Keeps Equalweight..
MT
05/06NORTHERN OIL & GAS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/06Tranche Update on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10,..
CI
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/05NORTHERN OIL AND GAS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (NOG) NORTHERN OIL AND GAS Posts Q1 EPS $1.58, vs. Street Est of $1.25
MT
05/05Q1 : 22 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/05NORTHERN OIL AND GAS : Conference Call Presentation Q1 2022
PU
05/05NOG Announces Record First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Guidance
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 600 M - -
Net income 2022 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 2 569 M 2 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,33 $
Average target price 42,83 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas O'Grady Chief Executive Officer
Adam Dirlam President
Chad Allen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bahram Akradi Non-Executive Chairman
James Evans Executive Vice President & Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.61.95%2 569
CONOCOPHILLIPS58.77%145 433
EOG RESOURCES, INC.54.06%80 155
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED62.84%79 411
CNOOC LIMITED51.43%73 810
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.95%67 749