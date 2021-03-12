Northern Oil and Gas : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Q4:20 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

NYSE American: NOG

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitation statements regarding Northern's financial position and results, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, industry conditions, and indebtedness covenant compliance are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "target," "could," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future sales, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond our company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: changes in crude oil and natural gas prices; the pace of drilling and completions activity on Northern's properties and properties pending acquisition; Northern's ability to acquire additional development opportunities; potential or pending acquisition transactions, including the Reliance acquisition; Northern's ability to consummate pending acquisitions, including the Reliance acquisition, and the anticipated timing of such consummation; the projected capital efficiency savings and other operating efficiencies and synergies resulting from Northern's acquisition transactions; integration and benefits of property acquisitions, including the Reliance acquisition, or the effects of such acquisitions on Northern's cash position and levels of indebtedness; changes in Northern's reserves estimates or the value thereof; disruptions to Northern's business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions; infrastructure constraints and related factors affecting Northern's properties; ongoing legal disputes over and potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline; the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic repercussions and effect on the oil and natural gas industry; general economic or industry conditions, nationally and/or in the communities in which Northern conducts business; changes in the interest rate environment, legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; Northern's ability to raise or access capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and financial or political instability, health-related epidemics, acts of war or terrorism, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting Northern's operations, products and prices. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future results is included in the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and other sections of Northern's more recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which describe factors that could cause Northern's actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

Northern has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Northern's control. Northern does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

I. LAUNCH OF A NATIONAL NON-OP FRANCHISE

II. Q4 TAKEAWAYS AND 2021 GUIDANCE

III. MARCELLUS TRANSACTION OVERVIEW- ADJUSTED FOR EQT'S EXERCISED PREFERENTIAL PURCHASE RIGHT

IV. APPENDIX: SUPPLEMENTAL INFO

THE NORTHERN INVESTMENT PROPOSITION

National non-op franchise - principled ROCE (1) leader (>23.5% in Q4:20) diversified by commodity and geography

Strong expected free cash flow(2): >$125MM in 21 (15% yld); >$450MM through 2024 (>50% yld)

Attractive Marcellus entry point (PDP + WIP PV22) highlights highly accretive M&A opportunities

Simple balance sheet with leverage <2x Net Debt/EBITDA, targeting 1.0x

Compelling Valuation: 6.0x 2021 P/E Ratio(3)

The "Shale 3.0" beneficiary - the Golden Age for non-op is now