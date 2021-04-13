Log in
Northern Oil and Gas : Proxy Card

04/13/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

601 CARLSON PARKWAY, SUITE 990 MINNETONKA, MN 55305

VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.

During the Meeting - Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NOG2021

You may attend the Annual Meeting via the Internet and vote during the Annual Meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked with the arrow on your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials available and follow the instructions.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903

Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:

KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS

THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED. DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following:

1. Election of Directors

Nominees

01)

Bahram Akradi

02)

Lisa Bromiley

06)

Jack King

07)

Stuart Lasher

For

Withhold For All

To withhold authority to vote for any

All

All

Except

individual nominee(s), mark "For All

Except" and write the number(s) of the

0

0

0

nominee(s) on the line below.

03)

Roy Easley

04) Michael Frantz

08)

Michael Popejoy

05) Robert Grabb

0000503589_1 R1.0.0.177

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposals 2 and 3.

  1. To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
  2. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers.

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.

For Against Abstain

0 0 0

0 0 0

Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]

Date

Signature (Joint Owners)

Date

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:

The Notice & Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at www.proxyvote.com

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

May 27, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT

This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors

The stockholder(s) hereby revoke(s) all prior proxies and appoint(s) Nicholas O'Grady and Chad Allen, or either of them, as proxies, with the power to appoint his substitute, and hereby authorize(s) them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the shares of common stock of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. that the stockholder(s) is/are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 1:00 PM, CDT on May 27, 2021 via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NOG2021, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

0000503589_2 R1.0.0.177

Continued and to be signed on reverse side

Disclaimer

Northern Oil & Gas Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 20:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
