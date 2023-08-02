Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States, primarily in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin and the Permian Basin. Its primary focus is investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil and gas properties, with a core area of focus in three basins within the United States. It primarily engages in oil and natural gas exploration and production by participating on a proportionate basis alongside third-party interests in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage. In addition, the Company acquires wellbore-only working interests in wells, in which the Company does not hold the underlying leasehold interests from third parties unable or unwilling to participate in particular well proposals. The Company has leased approximately 258,970 net acres.