Q2-23 Financial & Operating Highlights
Q2 Free Cash Flow(1)
Dividend Growth
~$47.6MM+95%
Strong results despite lower commodity prices and TIL deferrals
Adjusted EBITDA $315.5MM in Q2, +16% YoY, -3% QoQ
Q2 net production +25% YoY, +4% QoQ
Recycle ratio of 3.0x and adjusted ROCE(1) of 22.9% impacted by lower Q2 commodity pricing, TIL deferrals and timing of Forge acquisition
Heavy 1H-23 investment phase, FCF
Q2 dividend increased to $0.37,
Active Ground Game in Q2 while vetting large opportunity set
poised for acceleration in 2H-23
+95% vs. Q2-22, +9% vs. Q1-23
Q2 ProductionQ2 Adjusted ROCE(1)
90.9Mboe/d
22.9%
+25% vs. Q2-22
Meaningful spread over WACC despite
significant capital investment period
Entered into two joint acquisitions totaling $662 million, adding scale and high quality, low break-even inventory
Completed 13 ground game acquisitions for 16.7 current and future net well locations and 942 net acres
Large-scaleM&A opportunities currently in-market are less compelling than prior twelve months, with some exceptions
Shareholder Returns
$0.38 Q3 Dividend declared, 52% increase YoY
Company to announce prospective changes to dividend on an annual basis
Q2 Adj. EBITDA(1)Q2 Leverage(1)
$315.5MM
1.34X
+16% vs Q2-22
Net Debt / LQA Adj. EBITDA
Down slightly QoQ
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Leverage down slightly QoQ, even with no contribution from Forge
Pro Forma with estimated Forge contribution, leverage reduced further
$1,000MM+ liquidity: undrawn revolver, ~$52.3 million of cash and restricted cash
Revolver capacity set to increase by 25%
Q2 2023 Production by Basin
NOG's production mix continues to be diversified and balanced. Williston production surged in 2Q despite some delays.
12%
33%
55%
Region
Williston Permian Marcellus
Record Williston production, even with 3.8 net TIL deferments, gained portfolio share for first time in two years
Permian production was slightly lower quarter over quarter, poised for significant uptick with growth from Mascot, the closing of Forge and pending Novo transaction in the coming quarters
Marcellus production exceeding internal expectations by 6%. Incremental activity targeted in 2024
Q2 2023 Production by Commodity and Basin (% Boe)
Oil cut for the quarter was lower than full year expectations at 60% due to Q2 gas production outperformance and deferrals from the Williston. NOG expects oil to trend higher to a range of 62% to 63% for full year 2023.
Williston
60%
Commodity Type
Oil
Gas
30%
Marcellus
70%
40%
Oil Gas
100%
Permian
Gas
34%
66%
Oil Gas
