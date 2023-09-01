Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 0.120649 million compared to USD 1.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.12 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was USD 0.529413 million compared to net income of USD 5.6 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.12 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.38 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.12 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.38 a year ago.