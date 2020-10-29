Northern Shield Resources : October 28, 2020

Log in
10/29/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Ottawa, Ontario (October 28, 2020) - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ('Northern Shield' or the 'Company') [TSX-V: NRN] is pleased to announce that a controlled-source audiomagnetotellurics ('CSAMT') geophysical survey has commenced at its Shot Rock Gold Project ('Shot Rock') in Nova Scotia. This work was originally scheduled to begin in September but was delayed due to changes in filing for work exemptions under local COVID-19 policy. The Company is exploring for low sulphidation epithermal ('LSE') gold mineralization and has the right to earn an 80% interest in the Shot Rock Property.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,89 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2019 1,19 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Bliss President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell M. Richards Chairman
Samuel Legg Chief Financial Officer
Marcus W. Archer Director
L. Scott Jobin-Bevans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC.-38.89%11
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-6.35%19 565
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED35.86%8 846
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED12.01%7 805
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.42.88%7 022
ALROSA-11.25%7 007
