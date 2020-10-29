Northern Shield Resources : October 28, 2020

Ottawa, Ontario (October 28, 2020) - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ('Northern Shield' or the 'Company') [TSX-V: NRN] is pleased to announce that a controlled-source audiomagnetotellurics ('CSAMT') geophysical survey has commenced at its Shot Rock Gold Project ('Shot Rock') in Nova Scotia. This work was originally scheduled to begin in September but was delayed due to changes in filing for work exemptions under local COVID-19 policy. The Company is exploring for low sulphidation epithermal ('LSE') gold mineralization and has the right to earn an 80% interest in the Shot Rock Property.

