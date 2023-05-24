Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northern Star Investment Corp. II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSTB   US66573W1071

NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. II

(NSTB)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:51 2023-05-22 pm EDT
10.14 USD   +0.10%
05:16pNorthern Star Investment Corp. II Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing
GL
05/18Joanna Coles Resigns as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Star Investment Corp. II
CI
05/18Joanna Coles Resigns as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and as a Director of Northern Star Investment Corp. II
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

05/24/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE American: NSTB) (the “Company”), announced today that New York Stock Exchange Regulation, Inc., by letter dated May 23, 2023, notified the Company that it was not in compliance with NYSE American’s continued listing standards because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter March 31, 2023 (the “Quarterly Report”), which was due on May 22, 2023.

As reported in the Form 12b-25 filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2023, the Company does not have a full-time accounting and administrative staff. As a result, the Company required additional time to compile and verify the data required to be included in the Quarterly Report.

The Company has a period of six months from the original due date of the Quarterly Report to file such report. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards at any time before that date by filing the Quarterly Report with the SEC and any other subsequent reports that are required to be filed during the cure period. The Company intends to file the Quarterly Report as soon as practicable and in any event within the above-referenced six-month period. 

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For additional information, please visit https://northernstaric2.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target”, “may”, “intend”, “predict”, “should”, “would”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “future”, “outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Jonathan Ledecky
Chief Operating Officer
c/o Graubard Miller
(212) 818-8800


All news about NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. II
05:16pNorthern Star Investment Corp. II Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing
GL
05/18Joanna Coles Resigns as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Star Investment Corp. II
CI
05/18Joanna Coles Resigns as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and as a Director of Nort..
CI
03/31Northern Star Investment Corp. II Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/31Northern Star Investment Corp. II Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
02/24Northern Star Investment Corp. Ii : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
02/24Northern Star Investment Corp. II To Transfer Listing To NYSE American
GL
02/17Northern Star Investment Corp. Ii : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17Northern Star Investment Corp. Ii Announces Executive Appointments
CI
02/09Northern Star Investment Corp. Ii : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 13,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. II
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Investment Corp. II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan J. Ledecky President & Chief Operating Officer
James H. R. Brady Chief Financial Officer
David Shapiro Independent Director
Brett Cyrgalis Independent Director
Howard R. Yeaton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. II0.00%122
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.75%63 133
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.20%23 634
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA0.89%11 259
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.82%9 883
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-10.27%9 590
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer