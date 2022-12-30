Northern Star Investment II : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2022

NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. II

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant NSTB.U The New York Stock Exchange Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share NSTB The New York Stock Exchange Redeemable warrants, exercisable for shares of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share NSTB WS The New York Stock Exchange

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 28, 2022, Northern Star II Sponsor LLC (the "Sponsor"), the sponsor of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (the "Company"), entered into agreements ("Non-Redemption Agreements") with several unaffiliated third parties in exchange for them agreeing not to redeem an aggregate of 200,000 shares of the Company sold in its initial public offering ("Non-Redeemed Shares") at the special meeting called by the Company (the "Meeting") to approve an extension of time for the Company to consummate an initial business combination (the "Extension Proposal") from January 28, 2023 to July 28, 2023 (the "Extension"). In exchange for the foregoing commitments not to redeem such shares, the Sponsor has agreed to transfer to such investors an aggregate of 50,000 shares of the Company held by the Sponsor immediately following consummation of an initial business combination if they continue to hold such Non-Redeemed Shares through the Meeting. The Non-Redemption Agreements are not expected to increase the likelihood that the Extension Proposal is approved by stockholders but will increase the amount of funds that remain in the Company's trust account following the Meeting. The foregoing summary of the Non-Redemption Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form of Non-Redemption Agreement previously filed by the Company as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K dated December 22, 2022 and filed on December 23, 2022 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events

On December 29, 2022, the Company again adjourned the Meeting, which was originally scheduled for December 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and subsequently adjourned, to December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to allow additional time for the Company to engage with its stockholders and solicit redemption reversals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Report") includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the securityholders of the Company in favor of the approval of the Extension Proposal. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of the Company's directors and officers in the definitive proxy statement dated December 9, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), which may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Report shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, because these documents will contain important information about the Company and the Extension Proposal. Stockholders may obtain copies of the Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to the Company's proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc., P.O. Box 13581, Des Moines, WA 98198, Attn: Karen Smith, Toll Free Telephone: (877) 870-8565, Main Telephone: (206) 870-8565, E-mail: ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

