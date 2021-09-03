Northern Star Investment II : Subscription Agreement (Form 8-K)

For the projected year ended December 31, 2021, other (income)/expenses primarily includes a net gain on investments of $10.4 million on our investment in Stash, which is included in other income, and $1.7 million in non-operating expenses for professional services rendered primarily related to the Merger Agreement, which is included in administration and general.

Non-GAAPReconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAPfinancial measure we define as net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense on debt, depreciation and amortization, and other income/expenses. Other income/expenses include non-reimbursablefees, and non-operatingincome and expenses. We exclude these items because they are not reflective of ongoing business and operating results. Adjusted EBITDA provides us with a useful measure for period-to-periodcomparisons of our business as well as comparison to our peers. We believe that this non-GAAPfinancial measure is useful to investors in analyzing our financial and operational performance.

Upward Revision to 2021 and 2022 Forecasts. Apex revised upward its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2021. Apex now expects that Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 will be between $130 and $135 million. This forecast is comparable with Apex's original forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Apex anticipates continued growth for fiscal year 2022. Apex now expects that Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 will be between $165 and $170 million.

Strong Performance in Two Key Metrics for Growth. Apex signed up 30 clients in the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 100% as compared to the 15 clients signed up in the six months ended June 30, 2020. The new clients include a strong mix of Advisor, Self-Directed Brokerage, and Wealth Tech & Institutional clients, as well as international business. Apex has over 17,000,000 accounts as of June 30, 2021, an increase of almost 90% as compared to the number of accounts as of June 30, 2020.

Gross vs. Net Basis Accounting. The staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission determined that, for accounting purposes, Apex is acting as a principal and not an agent in connection with its cryptocurrency trading facilitation business. As a principal, Apex will be required to present its revenues and expenses from its cryptocurrency trading facilitation business on a gross basis, rather than on a net basis, as it has to date. As a result, Apex will be restating its financial statements for fiscal year 2020 and for the interim periods in 2021 to show the gross revenue and expenses, and to make the corresponding adjustment to the rest of its financial statement disclosures.

Set forth below is certain financial and other information of Apex used and to be used by Apex and Northern Star in presentations to investors and other interested parties:

The Subscription Agreements were scheduled to terminate in accordance with their terms on August 31, 2021 and Northern Star had intended to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and the Subscription Agreements by such date. However, the registration statement on Form S-4relating to the transactions has not yet been declared effective and accordingly the transactions have not been consummated. Northern Star is in the process of reconfirming commitments and/or obtaining new commitments from investors to total the full $410.0 million of commitments that had previously been obtained. As of the date of this Current Report, Northern Star has received binding commitments from investors of $175 million to extend the termination date to November 30, 2021 and has received indications of interest for up to an additional $235 million in funding, representing the full $410 million previously obtained. Northern Star intends to complete discussions with such parties and will file a Current Report on Form 8-Kat such time to disclose the full terms of the proceeds to be received from such financings.

Also as previously announced, in connection with the proposed business combination, Northern Star entered into subscription agreements (the 'Subscription Agreements') with certain investors, pursuant to which such investors agreed to purchase, concurrently with the closing of the business combination, an aggregate of 41.0 million shares of Class A Common Stock in a private placement at a price of $10.00 per share, for an aggregate commitment of $410.0 million.

As previously announced, Northern Star Investment Corp. II, a Delaware corporation ('Northern Star'), has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization ('Merger Agreement') by and among Northern Star, NISC II-AMerger LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Star, NISC II-BMerger LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Star, Apex Clearing Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ('Apex') and, solely for the purposes of Section 5.21 therein, PEAK6 Investments LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ('PEAK6'). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, the parties agreed to enter into a business combination transaction, as a result of which Apex will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Star, with the members of Apex becoming stockholders of Northern Star.

