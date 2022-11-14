Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northern Star Investment Corp. III
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSTC   US66574L1008

NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III

(NSTC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-11 pm EST
9.950 USD   +0.20%
08:15aNorthern Star Investment Iii : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aNorthern Star Investment Corp. Iii : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Star Investment III : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

11/14/2022 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 11, 2022

NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-40134 85-4136140

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

c/o Graubard Miller

The Chrysler Building

405 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor

New York, NY10174

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(212)818-8800

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock and one-sixthof one redeemable warrant NSTC.U The New York Stock Exchange
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share NSTC The New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable warrants, exercisable for shares of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share NSTC WS The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01.

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 11, 2022, Northern Star Investment Corp. III (the "Company")received a written notice (the "Notice")from the staff of NYSE Regulation (the "Staff") of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")indicating that the Staff has determined that the Company's warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock of the Company (the "Warrants"), are no longer suitable for listing on the NYSE based on "abnormally low" price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. As a result, the Staff has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Warrants from the NYSE.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the Staff's decision. The Company does not currently intend to appeal the determination.

Trading in the Warrants on the NYSE will be suspended immediately while trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock and Units will continue on the NYSE. The Warrants may be traded on the pink sheets or any other available market once trading in the Warrants has been suspended by the NYSE.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: November 14, 2022 NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III
By:

/s/ Joanna Coles

Joanna Coles
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Northern Star Investment Corp. III published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 13:14:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III
08:15aNorthern Star Investment Iii : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aNorthern Star Investment Corp. Iii : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
08/15NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
08/15Northern Star Investment Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
05/16NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/16Northern Star Investment Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
03/25Northern Star Investment Corp. Iii : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
02/15Northern Star Investment Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
02/15NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
2021NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,48 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Investment Corp. III Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joanna Coles Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan J. Ledecky President, Chief Operating Officer
James H. R. Brady Chief Financial Officer
Justine A. Cheng Independent Director
Dasha Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN STAR INVESTMENT CORP. III2.05%498
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.09%58 091
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.81%20 723
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.87%11 726
HAL TRUST-14.10%11 218
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.18%11 111