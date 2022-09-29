Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Star Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-29 am EDT
7.490 AUD   +4.46%
02:42aAustralia shares mark best day in three months on resources boost
RE
09/21Northern Star Resources Ltd - DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CLOSING DATE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS
AQ
09/20Australia shares fall as commodity, bank stocks weigh; Fed rate decision in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia shares mark best day in three months on resources boost

09/29/2022 | 02:42am EDT
*

Commodities drive bourse higher

*

ASX 200 marks best day in three months

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped on Thursday, marking their best day in three months, driven higher by the commodities companies, while also tracking a rebound in global equity markets as the Bank of England took measures to stem a rout in its bond markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 2% earlier in the day, before easing to finish the session 1.4% higher.

The British central bank launched an emergency bond-buying programme to calm the fixed income markets, after a government initiative to cut taxes triggered a massive sell-off in equities globally and a rally in the greenback.

However, investors continue to fret about the possibility of a global economic recession as central banks worldwide continue raising interest rates to control runaway inflation.

"So, things seem tentatively calm at the moment (after the BoE's actions), but that doesn't take away from the fact that recession calls are indeed getting louder," said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Back in Australia, the commodity indexes led gains, with miners climbing the most, at 2.3%, tracking higher iron ore prices in top steel producer, China.

Sector bellwethers Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group gained between 1% and 3%.

Gold stocks also shone bright on the benchmark, rising about 3.5%, with index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advancing 3% and 4.3%, respectively.

"I think the market is still not sure which commodities to lean on now. There are some doing well because the market thinks even in a recession they should play positively," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer of Deep Data Analytics.

The financial index traded 1% higher, with the "Big Four" banks firming in the range of 1.1% and 1.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to finish the session at 11,200 points. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 2.47% 38.17 Delayed Quote.13.51%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.94% 16.78 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 2.55% 16.48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 4.46% 7.49 Delayed Quote.-23.80%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.52% 4854 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
S&P/ASX 200 1.44% 6555 Real-time Quote.-12.74%
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 4 146 M 2 688 M 2 688 M
Net income 2023 429 M 278 M 278 M
Net cash 2023 21,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 8 318 M 5 392 M 5 392 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 383
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,17 AUD
Average target price 10,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
John Daniel Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED-24.44%5 392
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.97%31 962
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-19.00%24 889
POLYUS-35.94%19 146
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-23.37%17 129
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-25.33%13 313