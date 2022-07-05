Log in
    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-05 am EDT
7.210 AUD   +2.12%
02:38aAustralian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA hikes key rate
RE
07/04Australia shares rise as banks gain ahead of RBA meet
RE
06/28Australian shares skid on weak U.S. consumer data; gold stocks drop
RE
Australian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA hikes key rate

07/05/2022 | 02:38am EDT
* RBA hikes cash rate by 50 bps to 1.35%

* Benchmark index extends gains

* Gold stocks lead advance

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by commodity stocks, while the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by 50 basis points (bps) and offered a less hawkish view than what some investors had hoped for.

The country's central bank raised its cash rate for a third straight month to 1.35% and flagged more tightening ahead as it struggles to contain surging inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 6,629.30 at the close of trade, extending its gain from Monday's 1.1% rise.

"Today's 50 bps (hike) was in line with expectations and with quarterly inflation numbers out this month, there is a case for more rises coming in July and August," Peter Esho, co-founder at Wealthi, said.

Official data on consumer price inflation for the second quarter is due on July 27 and is expected to show another alarming rise to 6% or more — levels not seen since a national sales tax was introduced back in 2000.

"We're of the view that the cash rate will rise to around 2%-2.25% by the end of the year," he added.

Gold stocks led gains to close up 2.4%, tracking rise in gold prices. Sector heavyweights Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbed 2.4% and 1.35, respectively.

Energy stocks advanced 2.2% after concerns around tight supply of the commodity shadowed fears of a looming global recession.

Sector majors Woodside Energy Group and Ampol advanced 3.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Financials erased losses to climb 0.3% after the central bank's announcement. However, shares of three of the so-called "Big Four" banks ended lower, while Westpac was flat.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% to finish the session at 10,965.17 points. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED 0.91% 34.31 Delayed Quote.14.63%
GOLD -0.03% 1808.65 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 1.25% 20.99 Delayed Quote.-15.32%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 2.12% 7.21 Delayed Quote.-24.97%
S&P/ASX 200 0.25% 6629.3 Real-time Quote.-12.15%
SANTOS LIMITED 0.40% 7.48 Delayed Quote.18.07%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 0.00% 19.67 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 3.77% 32.44 Delayed Quote.42.54%
