    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:03 2023-03-08 am EST
10.35 AUD   -2.82%
12:32aAustralian shares end lower as Powell's comments dent risk appetite
RE
03/07NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
03/06Australian shares fall ahead of RBA rate decision
RE
Australian shares end lower as Powell's comments dent risk appetite

03/08/2023 | 12:32am EST
*

Commodity shares lead losses

*

All major lenders close lower

*

Woodside falls on ex-dividend trading

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned interest rates might need to go up faster and higher than expected to control high inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8% to 7,307.8, with commodity stocks leading declines. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday.

The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than previously expected in response to recent strong data, Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, sending equities tumbling across the globe.

Australian shares probably rallied too hard on Tuesday and have probably fallen too hard on Wednesday, but with another night of Powell's testimony, people are a bit nervous, said Henry Jennings, a senior Analyst and portfolio manager at Marcus Today.

Traders are now anticipating an almost 70% chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike in March, according to CME's FedWatch tool, up from about a 30% chance a day ago.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said it was closer to pausing aggressive cycle of rate increases as policy was now in restrictive territory, and suggested a halt could come as soon as April.

Miners fell 1.2%, with BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals shedding between 0.1% and 1.4%.

Energy stocks dropped 4.2% after oil prices slumped overnight on fears of steeper U.S. rate hikes.

Woodside Energy dropped the most in three months on ex-dividend trading. The company said it was on track to make a final investment decision this year on the Trion offshore oil project.

Banks declined 0.7%, with all the "big four" banks closing in negative territory. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia said its Indonesian unit had been hit by a cyber attack, involving unauthorised access of a software application. Its shares fell 0.3%.

Gold stocks plunged 3.4% as bullion prices fell after Powell's hawkish tone. Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining lost 2.8% and 3.4% respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,855.5. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.65926 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.63% 47.63 Delayed Quote.5.04%
BRENT OIL 0.36% 83.23 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.18205 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.72647 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.50% 98.41 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.05337 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -1.42% 22.2 Delayed Quote.9.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012182 Delayed Quote.1.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.60983 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -3.25% 23.25 Delayed Quote.16.42%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED -2.82% 10.35 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.31% 5894 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.77% 7307.8 Real-time Quote.4.12%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -1.52% 34.9 Delayed Quote.6.15%
WTI 0.37% 77.527 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 194 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
Net income 2023 341 M 225 M 225 M
Net Debt 2023 101 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 12 247 M 8 080 M 8 080 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 383
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,65 AUD
Average target price 12,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Technical Officer
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED-2.38%8 387
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.31%35 102
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.19%28 627
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.52%21 610
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.16%18 652
POLYUS0.00%15 045