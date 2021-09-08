Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/07
9.85 AUD   -0.91%
02:48aGold, mining stocks drag Australian shares lower
RE
09/06Australia shares flat as focus turns to cenbank policy meeting
RE
09/06Australian shares end flat as investors eye RBA policy meeting
RE
Gold, mining stocks drag Australian shares lower

09/08/2021 | 02:48am EDT
* Gold index falls as much as 3.6%

* Miners lose for third straight session

* Financials hit highest level in over 3 weeks

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as heavyweight miners and gold stocks slipped on weaker commodity prices, while rising coronavirus cases at home also added to investor worries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.2% at 7,512 points, with most sectors trading in the red. The index had closed flat on Tuesday.

The gold index tumbled as much as 3.6%, its lowest level in six months, after a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields dragged bullion below the $1,800-per-ounce level.

Red5 Ltd slid 8.9% to lead losses on the gold index, while Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining shed 5.1% and 2.8%, respectively.

Miners fell 1% and extended losses to a third consecutive session on the back of weak iron ore and copper prices.

The tech index shed 0.9%, with heavyweight Afterpay falling 2%.

Financials bucked the trend to gain 0.6%, with Macquarie Group jumping as much as 6.8% to hit a record high after flagging better-than-expected profit for the first half.

Adding to the dour sentiment was New South Wales recording a jump in COVID-19 cases as authorities struggle to quell the Delta variant outbreak amid accelerating vaccinations.

Investors still seem to be digesting Tuesday's decision by the central bank to stick with its plans to trim its weekly bond purchases.

"The central bank expects the economy to grow again in the December quarter on the back of increasing vaccinations. However, the re-emergence of virus cases in countries with high vaccination rates, like Israel, underscores the uncertainty on the path ahead," Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group, said in a note.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% lower at 13,193.01, with real estate stocks losing the most. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -0.14% 132.7 End-of-day quote.12.46%
DACIAN GOLD LIMITED 2.27% 0.225 End-of-day quote.-45.12%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.59% 171.1 End-of-day quote.23.56%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.35% 24.86 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED -0.91% 9.85 End-of-day quote.-22.38%
RED 5 LIMITED 2.27% 0.225 End-of-day quote.-13.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 683 M 2 720 M 2 720 M
Net income 2022 459 M 339 M 339 M
Net cash 2022 497 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 11 468 M 8 469 M 8 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 383
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,85 AUD
Average target price 12,66 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
John Daniel Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Cernotta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED-22.38%8 469
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.69%47 753
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.31%36 083
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.51%24 994
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.78%20 956
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.57%15 266