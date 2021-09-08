Gold, mining stocks drag Australian shares lower

* Gold index falls as much as 3.6%
* Miners lose for third straight session
* Financials hit highest level in over 3 weeks
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on
Wednesday as heavyweight miners and gold stocks slipped on
weaker commodity prices, while rising coronavirus cases at home
also added to investor worries.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.2% at 7,512
points, with most sectors trading in the red. The index had
closed flat on Tuesday.
The gold index tumbled as much as 3.6%, its lowest
level in six months, after a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S.
Treasury yields dragged bullion below the $1,800-per-ounce
level.
Red5 Ltd slid 8.9% to lead losses on the gold
index, while Northern Star Resources and Newcrest
Mining shed 5.1% and 2.8%, respectively.
Miners fell 1% and extended losses to a third
consecutive session on the back of weak iron ore and copper
prices.
The tech index shed 0.9%, with heavyweight Afterpay
falling 2%.
Financials bucked the trend to gain 0.6%, with
Macquarie Group jumping as much as 6.8% to hit a record
high after flagging better-than-expected profit for the first
half.
Adding to the dour sentiment was New South Wales recording a
jump in COVID-19 cases as authorities struggle to quell the
Delta variant outbreak amid accelerating
vaccinations.
Investors still seem to be digesting Tuesday's decision by
the central bank to stick with its plans to trim its weekly bond
purchases.
"The central bank expects the economy to grow again in the
December quarter on the back of increasing vaccinations.
However, the re-emergence of virus cases in countries with high
vaccination rates, like Israel, underscores the uncertainty on
the path ahead," Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group, said in a
note.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1%
lower at 13,193.01, with real estate stocks losing the most.
(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)