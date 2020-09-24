Log in
Northern Star Resources : Annual Strategy Day Presentation

09/24/2020 | 02:55am EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

24 September 2020

NORTHERN STAR ANNUAL STRATEGY DAY

Northern Star Resources Limited (NST) is pleased to release its 2020 Annual Strategy Day presentation. This virtual presentation can be viewed at

https://webcast.boardroom.media/northern-star-resources-ltd/20200924/NaNnorthern-star-annual-strategy-day-september-2020

The presentation materials are attached to this announcement.

Presenters include:

Bill Beament, Executive Chair

Hilary Macdonald, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Stuart Tonkin, Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Gurner, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Mulroney, Chief Geological Officer

Jim Coxon, GM Pogo Operations

Tim McCambridge, GM Yandal Operations

Bill Stirling, GM Kalgoorlie Operations

Darren Stralow, Chief Development Officer

Simon Tyrrell, GM Processing

Luke Creagh, Chief Operating Officer

Northern Star invites all stakeholders to view the presentation prior to the Company's Question & Answer Session on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 6:30am AWST (8:30am AEST).

To listen to the Q&A Session, please click on the link below and register your details:

https://webcast.boardroom.media/northern-star-resources-ltd/20200824/NaN5f597facb839000019d4c087

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available on the same link approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Authorised for release to ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chair.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Media Enquiries:

Kurt Walker

Paul Armstrong

Northern Star Resources Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6211 2620

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: info@nsrltd.com

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

An Australian gold miner - for global investors

Annual Strategy Day - September 2020

Indigenous Peoples Statement

Northern Star would like to acknowledge and pay our respects to Traditional Owner groups whose land we are privileged to work on, and whose input and guidance we seek and value within the operation of our business.

We acknowledge their strong and special physical and cultural connections to their ancestral lands.

Whadjuk Noongar

The Wiluna Martu

Kultju

Tjiwarl

Maduwongga

  • Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Tjurabalan

Walpiri and Yapa

Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura

Jurruru, and

Yinhawongka

We also acknowledge Doyon Limited, whose traditional lands surrounds our Pogo Operation in Alaska, USA.

2

Resources & Reserves and Forward Looking Statements

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves and exploration results information reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee's Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") in this announcement for all the Company's projects (excluding KCGM Operation) is extracted from the report entitled "Resources and Reserves, Production and Cost Guidance Update (ex-KCGM)" dated 13 August 2020, available at www.nsrltd.comand www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

The Mineral Resources, Ore Reserves and exploration results information reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee's Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") in this announcement for the KCGM Operation is extracted from the report entitled "KCGM Reserves, Resources and Guidance Update" dated 18 August 2020, available at www.nsrltd.comand www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

  • All currency conversions in this document unless otherwise stated, were converted at a spot conversion rate of AUD/USD of $0.719. Authorised for release to the ASX by Bill Beament, Executive Chair.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 06:54:00 UTC
