Northern Star Resources : Annual Strategy Day Presentation

Annual Strategy Day - September 2020
Indigenous Peoples Statement
Northern Star would like to acknowledge and pay our respects to Traditional Owner groups whose land we are privileged to work on, and whose input and guidance we seek and value within the operation of our business.
We acknowledge their strong and special physical and cultural connections to their ancestral lands.
▪
Whadjuk Noongar
▪
▪
The Wiluna Martu
▪
▪
Kultju
▪
▪
Tjiwarl
▪
▪
Maduwongga
▪
Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Tjurabalan
Walpiri and Yapa
Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura
Jurruru, and
Yinhawongka
We also acknowledge Doyon Limited, whose traditional lands surrounds our Pogo Operation in Alaska, USA.
