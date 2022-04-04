Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Northern Star Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report
04/04 02:10:58 am EDT
10.72 AUD   +2.10%
05:15aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - NST
PU
04/03Australian shares rise as miners hit record high, gold stocks jump
RE
03/31Northern Star Resources Limited - Board Update
AQ
Northern Star Resources : Application for quotation of securities - NST

04/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

NST

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

515,023

29/03/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code NST

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 43092832892

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

    For personal use only

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 10/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

NST : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 29/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

515,023

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 10.75000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Issued under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan at the NST VWAP for 9-15 March 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

NST : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

NSTAC : SHARE RIGHTSNSTAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,165,126,222

Total number of

+securities on issue

27,773

6,411,299

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
