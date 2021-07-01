Log in
    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
Northern Star Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice

07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of Entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN:

43 092 832 892

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MICHAEL ALFRED CHANEY

Date of Appointment

1 JULY 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Lacott Pty Ltd ATF The Chaney Family Superannuation Fund

Number & class of securities

25,000 fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Date released: 1 July 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
