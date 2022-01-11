Northern Superior Resources : Expands Gold Footprint, CBSZ* Area Defining Additional Gold Targets

(705) 525- 0992

NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release

NORTHERN SUPERIOR EXPANDS GOLD FOOTPRINT, CBSZ* AREA

DEFINING ADDITIONAL GOLD TARGETS

INITIATES SECOND PHASE REVERSE CIRCULATION (RC) DRILLING

TESTING FURTHER EXPANSION OF CBSZ

CROTEAU EST PROPERTY, CHAPAIS- CHIBOUGAMAU GOLD CAMP

(*CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant 640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Au Resource)

Sudbury, Ontario (January 11, 2022) Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF) is pleased to announce results from the initial phase of RC drilling, completed in the Fall of 2021, on the Company's large (30 x 15kms) 100% owned Croteau Est property in Québec. The Company is also pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced to complete the holes which were deferred due to wet ground conditions last Fall.

Release Highlights

Significant expansion of the gold-footprint of the CBSZ area, which currently hosts a 640,000 oz gold at 1.7 g/t Au inferred resource. The gold-footprint expansion was achieved through the Phase 1 RC drill program, which through shallow drilling targeting the bedrock, recorded a high-hit rate of intersecting all the primary lithologies associated with the CBSZ and CNSZ. The expanded footprint was further supported by extensive and pristine gold grains in the area from surface sampling programs, magnetic geophysics and pathfinder element analysis (Figures 1 and 2).

Phase 2 RC Drilling program has now been initiated, planned to more than the doubling the total number of shallow RC drill holes, with an additional 124 holes planned in multiple drilling areas (Figure 3). The focus is on expanding the gold footprint further north and to the east of the CBSZ area.

Eight new preliminary deeper core drill targets have been defined as a result of Phase 1 RC drilling. Deeper core drilling plans to commence in Q3 2022 after the Phase 2 RC Drill Program, bedrock sampling and mapping programs are completed.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The results from the 2021 RC drill program are very encouraging in that they indicate a larger gold footprint in the area of the CBSZ than previously thought. We are hopeful that the next phase of RC drilling will continue to build our understanding of the potential for the area around the CBSZ to host additional ounces of gold, adding to the already significant resource of 640,000 ounces associated with the CBSZ."

"The reader is reminded that the Croteau Est Property is a large one (30 x 15km) with not only a 640,000 oz 1.7g/t gold inferred resource on a very small portion of its land package but several gold showings and regional targets on the property defined (Figure 4). Management will initiate a bedrock mapping and