Northern Superior Resources : Expands Gold Footprint, CBSZ* Area Defining Additional Gold Targets
01/11/2022 | 06:08am EST
NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release
NORTHERN SUPERIOR EXPANDS GOLD FOOTPRINT, CBSZ* AREA
DEFINING ADDITIONAL GOLD TARGETS
INITIATES SECOND PHASE REVERSE CIRCULATION (RC) DRILLING
TESTING FURTHER EXPANSION OF CBSZ
CROTEAU EST PROPERTY, CHAPAIS- CHIBOUGAMAU GOLD CAMP
(*CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant 640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Au Resource)
Sudbury, Ontario (January 11, 2022) Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF) is pleased to announce results from the initial phase of RC drilling, completed in the Fall of 2021, on the Company's large (30 x 15kms) 100% owned Croteau Est property in Québec. The Company is also pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced to complete the holes which were deferred due to wet ground conditions last Fall.
Release Highlights
Significant expansion of the gold-footprint of the CBSZ area, which currently hosts a 640,000 oz gold at 1.7 g/t Au inferred resource. The gold-footprint expansion was achieved through the Phase 1 RC drill program, which through shallow drilling targeting the bedrock, recorded a high-hit rate of intersecting all the primary lithologies associated with the CBSZ and CNSZ. The expanded footprint was further supported by extensive and pristine gold grains in the area from surface sampling programs, magnetic geophysics and pathfinder element analysis (Figures 1 and 2).
Phase 2 RC Drilling program has now been initiated, planned to more than the doubling the total number of shallow RC drill holes, with an additional 124 holes planned in multiple drilling areas (Figure 3). The focus is on expanding the gold footprint further north and to the east of the CBSZ area.
Eight new preliminary deeper core drill targets have been defined as a result of Phase 1 RC drilling. Deeper core drilling plans to commence in Q3 2022 after the Phase 2 RC Drill Program, bedrock sampling and mapping programs are completed.
Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The results from the 2021 RC drill program are very encouraging in that they indicate a larger gold footprint in the area of the CBSZ than previously thought. We are hopeful that the next phase of RC drilling will continue to build our understanding of the potential for the area around the CBSZ to host additional ounces of gold, adding to the already significant resource of 640,000 ounces associated with the CBSZ."
"The reader is reminded that the Croteau Est Property is a large one (30 x 15km) with not only a 640,000 oz 1.7g/t gold inferred resource on a very small portion of its land package but several gold showings and regional targets on the property defined (Figure 4). Management will initiate a bedrock mapping and
prospecting program this summer to not only gain a better understanding of the economic potential of the gold showings identified, but to also better understand the prospectivity of the property's regional targets.
Phase 1 RC Drilling Summary
Expanding the gold- footprint of the CBSZ area by identifying a third area of gold-mineralizedsericite-carbonate alteration (Figure 1) north of both gold bearing CBSZ (hosting the NI 43-101 compliant resource) and Croteau North Shear Zones (CNSZ) previously defined. This third area defined by the presence of:
Gold-bearingbedrock chips (highlighted by a gold assay of 0.189 g/t Au);
Bedrock chips characterized by sericite-carbonate alteration: same alteration associated with the CBSZ; and
Pervasive dispersal of gold grains from this third area with at least 7 targets defined by the presence of anomalous, pristine gold grain-in-till values (>25; Figure 1, Table 1).
All primary lithologies associated with the CBSZ, CNSZ, the intervening tuffaceous sediments (as currently mapped) and the area north of the CNSZ host gold.Combined data sets of gold grain-in-tilldata from all programs completed within this third area indicating
Preliminary core drill targets defined (Figure 2) within this third area and elsewhere within the area of the CBSZ identified from the combination of various geoscientific data sets including: a) anomalous gold grain-in-till values and distribution; b) magnetic geophysical anomalies; c) bedrock chip alteration and geochemical values (gold + a number of key gold pathfinder elements including As, Ag and K2O); d) anomalous mobile metal ion (MMI) signatures; and e) anomalous soil gas hydrocarbon (SGH) signatures. The Company intends to drill these targets later in the year along with any additional targets defined from the second phase of RC drilling and summer bedrock mapping and prospecting programs.
Figure 1. Pristine Gold Grains and Target Area C. Location of a third area (C) of sericite- carbonate alteration, same alteration as observed with the CNSZ (B) and the CBSZ (A). Blue ellipsoids represent target areas as defined from distribution of gold grains, various RC and overburden sampling programs. The blue box represents an overburden sampling study focused over an exposed high grade gold shoot. Gold grain values dropped significantly (23 total: N581954) 15m away from a sample collected directly over the shoot (877 total: N581952) (Table 1).
Figure 2. Target Areas and Preliminary Drill Plan Preliminary drill plan to test: i) 4 areas north of the CNSZ
and including Area 3 (C); ii) one target associated with the CNSZ (B); iii) two targets directly east of the CBSZ (A); and iv) one target within an area mapped as tuffaceous sediments between the CBSZ (A) and CNSZ (B). Number of core drill holes, location of core drill collars and trace orientation are subject to change pending results from phase II RC drill program and Q2 bedrock mapping and prospecting programs. Initiation of core drill program anticipated Q3, 2022.
Initiated Phase II RC Drilling
Northern Superior is also pleased to announce the initiation of a second phase of RC drilling designed to complete the RC drilling program not completed in 2021 due to saturated ground conditions. 114 holes (567m) were completed in 2021, the current program is designed to complete the remaining 124 holes (Figure 3).
Management anticipates that results from this second phase of RC drilling will not only further refine the targets identified from the first phase of RC drilling but may produce additional targets in the area of the CBSZ, potentially establishing a broad area of gold mineralization north and east of the current CBSZ.
Figure 3. Distribution of RC holes completed in 2021 (green collars) and those proposed for 2022 (red collars).
Summer Bedrock Mapping and Prospecting Program
The Company is in the process of planning a bedrock mapping and prospecting program this summer to:
improve our understanding of the economic potential of gold showings previously discovered across the Croteau Est property; and
explore several areas identified across the property as being highly prospective for gold mineralization (Figure 4).
CBSZ Deposit Summary
The CBSZ is a gold deposit consisting of high-grade gold material, existing within a large alteration system The potential extension of the high-grade shoots at depth remains a compelling target with a supportive geological model as witnessed by our 96 percent success rate with our Phase II 2017 drill program.
The CBSZ gold deposit is currently defined from only 64 drill holes, 350m maximum depth over a 550m strike length, open at depth and open along strike both to the east and west. Within the CBSZ, gold is hosted in a 75-120m wide, east-west trending sericite-carbonate alteration zone and associated stockwork quartz veins. The system remains open along strike, east and west and also at depth.
Evidence for high grade gold material associated with the CBSZ comes from various sources (Table 2): bedrock grab samples (see Northern Superior press releases July 20, 2011, November 12, 2013), channel samples (see Northern Superior press releases, October 12, 2011, July 5, 2017) and core drilling (see Northern Superior press release November 13, 2017, January 10, 2018).
Gold within the CBSZ is associated with at least 9 high grade gold shoots. All 9 high grade gold shoots are of mineable width and grade, dip to the east and are contiguous, as evidenced by the 96% hit rate experienced in the Company's 2017 core drill program (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com). The mineralization was proven to extend directly to surface by projecting the shoots to surface and exposing it. This shoot consisted of two zones of >10g/t Au, 2.5m (long) x 2.0 m (wide) and 2.0m (long) x 0.5m (wide), enclosed by a halo of>5g/t Au, 7.0m (long) x 2.5m (wide)in turn enclosed by a halo of gold mineralization of>3g/t Au over an area of 8.0m (long) x 3.0m (wide)(seeNorthern Superior press release, November 3, 2014).
Figure 4. Croteau Est Target Areas. The CBSZ 43-101 compliant resource occurs at the intersection of the east to west oriented Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone and the northeast to southwest oriented Croteau Fault. There are at least 11 other such opportunities that occur on the Croteau Est property where east-west oriented shear zones are cross-cut by northeast to southwest faults. Gold showings at several of these intersections including Trench 101, Area # 5 and Croteau South emphasize this opportunity.
Inferred Resource:
Multiple Opportunities to repeat the CBSZ:
Specific, Identified Opportunities:
1:
Western extension, CBSZ
2:
Trench 101
3:
Area # 5
4:
Croteau South
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Northern Superior Resources Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 11:07:11 UTC.