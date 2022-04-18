Northern Superior Resources : Financial Report Q4 2021

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Annual Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the Company) as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's financial statements comprise:

 the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020;

 the statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the years then ended;

 the statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;

 the statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

 the notes to the financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Mark Patterson.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

April 12, 2022

Northern Superior Resources Inc. Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Statements of Financial Position

As at Notes December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ($) ($) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 11,959,293 9,730,459 Prepaids and receivables 88,547 146,447 Marketable securities 3,600 5,400 12,051,440 9,882,306 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 5 12,795,113 9,255,254 24,846,553 19,137,560 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6 293,501 394,845 Flow-through share premium liability 7 3,250,486 1,716,479 3,543,987 2,111,324 Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 7 77,684,813 73,088,625 Reserves 7 12,772,592 11,784,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,650) (4,850) Deficit (69,148,189) (67,842,058) 21,302,566 17,026,236 24,846,553 19,137,560 Commitments and contingencies - Note 12

APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON APRIL12, 2022

"François Perron"

"Andrew Farncomb"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to financial statements

