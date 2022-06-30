Northern Superior Resources : Financial Statements Q2, 2022_06_30

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Statements of Financial Position

As at Notes June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($) ($) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 6,396,860 11,959,293 Prepaids and receivables 276,171 88,547 Marketable securities 3,800 3,600 6,676,831 12,051,440 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 4 17,613,104 12,795,113 24,289,935 24,846,553 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5 279,741 293,501 Flow-through share premium liability 6 1,589,101 3,250,486 1,868,842 3,543,987 Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 6 77,684,813 77,684,813 Reserves 6 12,897,263 12,772,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,450) (6,650) Deficit (68,154,533) (69,148,189) 22,421,093 21,302,566 24,289,935 24,846,553

Commitments and contingencies - Note 10

Subsequent events - Note 11

APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON AUGUST 5, 2022

"François Perron" "Andrew Farncomb" Director Director

See accompanying notes to financial statements

