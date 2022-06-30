Northern Superior Resources : Financial Statements Q2, 2022_06_30
08/17/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Notice to Reader:
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Statements of Financial Position
As at
Notes
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
($)
($)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
6,396,860
11,959,293
Prepaids and receivables
276,171
88,547
Marketable securities
3,800
3,600
6,676,831
12,051,440
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
17,613,104
12,795,113
24,289,935
24,846,553
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5
279,741
293,501
Flow-through share premium liability
6
1,589,101
3,250,486
1,868,842
3,543,987
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital
6
77,684,813
77,684,813
Reserves
6
12,897,263
12,772,592
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,450)
(6,650)
Deficit
(68,154,533)
(69,148,189)
22,421,093
21,302,566
24,289,935
24,846,553
Commitments and contingencies - Note 10
Subsequent events - Note 11
APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON AUGUST 5, 2022
"François Perron"
"Andrew Farncomb"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to financial statements
Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
($)
($)
($)
($)
Expenses
Consulting fees
7
21,528
18,515
43,343
43,702
Legal and accounting
221,847
12,457
244,862
16,512
Office expenses and salaries
7
164,396
139,915
321,286
270,934
Share-based payments
7
11,956
-
23,830
-
Shareholder information
23,890
41,761
53,182
70,080
Foreign exchange
(248)
466
(215)
541
Taxes
-
3,393
-
3,393
Loss before the undernoted
(443,369)
(216,507)
(686,288)
(405,162)
Interest income
9,555
5,785
18,560
13,719
Flow-through share premium recovery
6
669,474
223,429
1,661,384
407,923
Net income (loss) for the period
235,660
12,707
993,656
16,480
Other comprehensive loss
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss
Change in value of marketable securities
400
600
200
2,600
Total comprehensive income (loss)
236,060
13,307
993,856
19,080
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
(#)
(#)
(#)
(#)
Weighted-average number of common shares
outstanding
70,949,624
63,472,270
70,949,624
63,317,774
See accompanying notes to financial statements
Statements of Changes in Equity
Share Capital
Reserves
Accumulated
other
Number of
Stock
Restricted
comprehensive
Shares
Amount
options share units
Warrants
loss
Deficit
Equity
(#)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
($)
Balance, December 31, 2020
63,302,270
73,088,625
6,112,663
5,671,856
(4,850)
(67,842,058)
17,026,236
Shares issued on exercise of stock options
170,000
98,042
(48,642)
-
-
-
-
49,400
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
(2,600)
-
(2,600)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,480
16,480
Balance,June 30, 2021
63,472,270
73,186,667
6,064,021
-
5,671,856
(7,450)
(67,825,578)
17,089,516
Shares issued for cash
7,392,354
6,650,351
-
-
-
-
-
6,650,351
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(198,262)
-
-
-
-
-
(198,262)
Share issuance costs - warrants
-
(49,093)
-
-
49,093
-
-
-
Flow-through share premium liability
-
(1,965,200)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,965,200)
Share based payments
-
-
945,148
42,474
-
-
-
987,622
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation
85,000
60,350
-
-
-
-
-
60,350
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
800
-
800
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,322,611)
(1,322,611)
Balance, December 31, 2021
70,949,624
77,684,813
7,009,169
42,474
5,720,949
(6,650)
(69,148,189)
21,302,566
Share based payments
-
-
100,840
23,831
-
-
-
124,671
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
200
-
200
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
993,656
993,656
Balance, June 30, 2022
70,949,624
77,684,813
7,110,009
66,305
5,720,949
(6,450)
(68,154,533)
22,421,093
See accompanying notes to financial statements
