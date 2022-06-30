Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Northern Superior Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   CA6658043089

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.

(SUP)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:54 2022-08-17 am EDT
0.4500 CAD   -2.17%
09:54aNORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Financial Statements Q2, 2022_06_30
PU
09:54aNORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Management Discussion Analysis, Q2, 2022_06_30_Final
PU
08/05Northern Superior Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Superior Resources : Financial Statements Q2, 2022_06_30

08/17/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

1 | Page

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Notice to Reader:

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2 | Page

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Statements of Financial Position

As at

Notes

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

($)

($)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

6,396,860

11,959,293

Prepaids and receivables

276,171

88,547

Marketable securities

3,800

3,600

6,676,831

12,051,440

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

17,613,104

12,795,113

24,289,935

24,846,553

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5

279,741

293,501

Flow-through share premium liability

6

1,589,101

3,250,486

1,868,842

3,543,987

Shareholders' Equity

Share Capital

6

77,684,813

77,684,813

Reserves

6

12,897,263

12,772,592

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,450)

(6,650)

Deficit

(68,154,533)

(69,148,189)

22,421,093

21,302,566

24,289,935

24,846,553

Commitments and contingencies - Note 10

Subsequent events - Note 11

APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON AUGUST 5, 2022

"François Perron"

"Andrew Farncomb"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to financial statements

3 | Page

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($)

Expenses

Consulting fees

7

21,528

18,515

43,343

43,702

Legal and accounting

221,847

12,457

244,862

16,512

Office expenses and salaries

7

164,396

139,915

321,286

270,934

Share-based payments

7

11,956

-

23,830

-

Shareholder information

23,890

41,761

53,182

70,080

Foreign exchange

(248)

466

(215)

541

Taxes

-

3,393

-

3,393

Loss before the undernoted

(443,369)

(216,507)

(686,288)

(405,162)

Interest income

9,555

5,785

18,560

13,719

Flow-through share premium recovery

6

669,474

223,429

1,661,384

407,923

Net income (loss) for the period

235,660

12,707

993,656

16,480

Other comprehensive loss

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss

Change in value of marketable securities

400

600

200

2,600

Total comprehensive income (loss)

236,060

13,307

993,856

19,080

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

(#)

(#)

(#)

(#)

Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding

70,949,624

63,472,270

70,949,624

63,317,774

See accompanying notes to financial statements

4 | Page

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Statements of Changes in Equity

Share Capital

Reserves

Accumulated

other

Number of

Stock

Restricted

comprehensive

Shares

Amount

options share units

Warrants

loss

Deficit

Equity

(#)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

($)

Balance, December 31, 2020

63,302,270

73,088,625

6,112,663

5,671,856

(4,850)

(67,842,058)

17,026,236

Shares issued on exercise of stock options

170,000

98,042

(48,642)

-

-

-

-

49,400

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

(2,600)

-

(2,600)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,480

16,480

Balance,June 30, 2021

63,472,270

73,186,667

6,064,021

-

5,671,856

(7,450)

(67,825,578)

17,089,516

Shares issued for cash

7,392,354

6,650,351

-

-

-

-

-

6,650,351

Share issuance costs - cash

-

(198,262)

-

-

-

-

-

(198,262)

Share issuance costs - warrants

-

(49,093)

-

-

49,093

-

-

-

Flow-through share premium liability

-

(1,965,200)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,965,200)

Share based payments

-

-

945,148

42,474

-

-

-

987,622

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation

85,000

60,350

-

-

-

-

-

60,350

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

800

-

800

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,322,611)

(1,322,611)

Balance, December 31, 2021

70,949,624

77,684,813

7,009,169

42,474

5,720,949

(6,650)

(69,148,189)

21,302,566

Share based payments

-

-

100,840

23,831

-

-

-

124,671

Unrealized loss on marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

200

-

200

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

993,656

993,656

Balance, June 30, 2022

70,949,624

77,684,813

7,110,009

66,305

5,720,949

(6,450)

(68,154,533)

22,421,093

See accompanying notes to financial statements

5 | Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northern Superior Resources Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.
09:54aNORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Financial Statements Q2, 2022_06_30
PU
09:54aNORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Management Discussion Analysis, Q2, 2022_06_30_Final
PU
08/05Northern Superior Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
07/19Northern Superior Resources Makes New Gold Discovery On Croteau Est Project
MT
07/19Northern Superior Resources Announces Results from Winter Core Drilling and Reverse Cir..
CI
07/19NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : MAKES NEW GOLD DISCOVERY AT CROTEAU-EST 1.06g/T Au Over 26.3..
PU
07/19NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES BRIEF : Makes New Gold Discovery at Croteau-Est; Says Gold Gra..
MT
07/13Northern Superior Resources Closes Purchase of Genesis Metals
MT
07/13NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Completes Acquisition of Genesis
PU
07/13NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Completes Acquisition Of Genesis
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,31 M -1,01 M -1,01 M
Net cash 2021 12,0 M 9,29 M 9,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -38,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,3 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Findlay Morris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
François Perron Chairman
Andrew E. M. Farncomb Independent Non-Executive Director
David Beilhartz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.-41.77%31
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.45%143 637
RIO TINTO PLC0.53%99 250
GLENCORE PLC28.79%76 299
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)88.03%48 381
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.45%44 110