Northern Superior Resources : Initiates Reverse Circulation Drill Program, Testing Expansion, Cbsz Ni 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/T Gold) Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais- Chibougamau Gold Camp

Within the areas to be drilled are anomalous gold grain-in-till, (Figure 2), mobile metal ion (Figure 3) and soil gas hydrocarbon signatures (Figure 4). The size and intensity of these anomalous values will be tested from the results of this program, important in defining specific target areas within the system.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are excited to have this program underway and have observed excellent progress to date. This RC program is a cost effective and efficient method of testing the potential viability of a broader gold target north and east of the CBSZ."

"It is important to note that the Croteau Est property is a large 30km by 15km land package and already has a 640,000 oz 1.7g/t gold inferred resource on a very small portion of its land package with, the remainder of this property under explored. With success from this RC program we see potential to step out further onto our numerous regional targets on the property (see Figure 5)."

"We look forward to reporting on the results of this program as they become available."

CBSZ

The CBSZ is a gold deposit consisting of high-grade gold material, existing within a large alteration system The potential extension of the high-grade shoots at depth remains a compelling target with a supportive geological model as witnessed by our 96 percent success rate with our Phase II 2017 drill program.

The CBSZ gold deposit is currently defined from only 64 drill holes, 350m maximum depth over a 550m strike length, open at depth and open along strike both to the east and west. Within the CBSZ, gold is hosted in a 75-120m wide, east-west trending sericite-carbonate alteration zone and associated stockwork quartz veins. The system remains open along strike, east and west and also at depth.

Evidence for high grade gold material associated with the CBSZ comes from various sources (Table 1): bedrock grab samples (see Northern Superior press releases July 20, 2011, November 12, 2013), channel samples (see Northern Superior press releases, October 12, 2011, July 5, 2017) and core drilling (see Northern Superior press release November 13, 2017, January 10, 2018).

Evidence, High Grade Gold

Highlighted Bedrock Grab Samples

150g/t Au 52.8g/t Au 68.7g/t Au 58.8 g/t Au

Highlighted Channel Samples

92.7g/t Au over 1.0m incl. 12.8g/t Au over 7.8m 14.37g/t Au over 7.5m

8.49g/t Au over 5.7m

Highlighted Core Intersections

11.06g/t Au over 9.1m incl. 43.75g/t Au over 2.0m 61.24g/t Au over 5.95m incl. 705g/t Au over 0.5m 7.5g/t Au over 7.95m incl. 56.4g/t Au over 1.0m 1.99g/t Au over 34.65m incl. 9.46g/t Au over 2.35m

Table 1. Examples of various materials with high grade gold assays

Gold within the CBSZ is associated with at least 9 high grade gold shoots. All 9 high grade gold shoots are of mineable width and grade, dip to the east and are contiguous, as evidenced by the 96% hit rate experienced in the Company's 2017 core drill program (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation,